Brawl in kamma sangham leads to TRS-BJP tiff

KHAMMAM: A tussle between the leaders of two groups in Kamma Mahajana Sangam on Friday took a political colour as one of the leaders, who was injured in the attack, belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Erneni Rama Rao, Khammam district president of the Sangam, suffered injuries on his mouth and eye after fifteen leaders, led by G. Venkateswara Rao, who is a close associate of transport minister P. Ajay Kumar, attacked him for removing the photo of G. Venkateswara Rao without discussing it in the executive committee meeting. Rama Rao said that they thrashed him while he was in his chamber.

“Followers of Venkateswara Rao and Ajay Kumar acted as goons and beat me indiscriminately. I lodged a complaint against them and I am hoping for an unbiased police action against them”, he said.

The argument of Venkateswara Rao was that Rama Rao used vulgar language against him in the presence of Sangam leaders at the foundation stone laying function of Kamma Seva Sangam Samaikya in Hyderabad on a five-acre land allotted by the TRS government.

BJP leaders have taken a serious note of the issue and blamed followers of Ajay Kumar for it.

The party’s district secretary Galla Satyanarayana said “We will lay siege to the police station, if the police do not act against the 15 attackers.”