  
Nation Politics 09 Sep 2022 Brawl in kamma sangh ...
Nation, Politics

Brawl in kamma sangham leads to TRS-BJP tiff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Sep 10, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2022, 1:29 am IST
A tussle between the leaders of two groups in Kamma Mahajana Sangam took a political turn, where one of the injured leaders belonged to BJP
 A tussle between the leaders of two groups in Kamma Mahajana Sangam took a political turn, where one of the injured leaders belonged to BJP

KHAMMAM: A tussle between the leaders of two groups in Kamma Mahajana Sangam on Friday took a political colour as one of the leaders, who was injured in the attack, belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Erneni Rama Rao, Khammam district president of the Sangam, suffered injuries on his mouth and eye after fifteen leaders, led by G. Venkateswara Rao, who is a close associate of transport minister P. Ajay Kumar, attacked him for removing the photo of G. Venkateswara Rao without discussing it in the executive committee meeting. Rama Rao said that they thrashed him while he was in his chamber.

“Followers of Venkateswara Rao and Ajay Kumar acted as goons and beat me indiscriminately. I lodged a complaint against them and I am hoping for an unbiased police action against them”, he said.

The argument of Venkateswara Rao was that Rama Rao used vulgar language against him in the presence of Sangam leaders at the foundation stone laying function of Kamma Seva Sangam Samaikya in Hyderabad on a five-acre land allotted by the TRS government.

BJP leaders have taken a serious note of the issue and blamed followers of Ajay Kumar for it.

The party’s district secretary Galla Satyanarayana said “We will lay siege to the police station, if the police do not act against the 15 attackers.”

...
Tags: trs-bjp tiff, kamma sangham, kamma mahajana sangam
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

The construction of the ₹164 crore high-level bridge on Godavari River Peddapalli district yet to start (DC Photo)

Construction of high level bridge over Godavari in Peddapalli yet to start

The civic and police officials appear to have failed to execute the High Court order prohibiting the immersion of Ganesh idols constructed of PoP (Representational image/DC)

GHMC fails to prevent immersion of PoP idols in Hussain Sagar

Over 2,000 police officers had been deployed to ensure a smooth immersion procession (DC Image/Pavan)

75,000 idols immersed in 35 waterbodies

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inaugurated a new kitchen at SVIMS hospital (DC Image)

TTD opens new kitchen at SVIMS to offer free meals to the students



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR likely to launch national party on Dasara

The CM started talking about national politics in public meetings that he has been addressing in districts in the last two months and also in the recent Munugode byelection campaign meeting. — Twitter

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

Made my decision, will answer if I don't stand for polls: Rahul on being Cong chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, at Puliyurkurichi in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will fight family parties, dynastic politics with its ideology, says Nadda

Raipur: BJP National President JP Nadda being greeted on his arrival in Raipur. (Photo: PTI)

BJP: Lousy attempt by TRS to confront Assam CM

State BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->