No anti-national lectures: Central University of Kerala warns faculty, employees

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
The circular has been issued after an assistant professor slammed the Centre's COVID-19 vaccination policy during online classes
 Central University of Kerala. (PTI)

Kasargod: Central University of Kerala (CUK) in Kasaragod had issued a circular, asking his faculty members and employees not to give provocative or 'anti-national' lectures or statements.

The circular asked faculty members and employees to "abstain from giving any type of provoking lectures or statements that are anti-national and will be against the interest of the nation".

 

"Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who indulge in such activities in the future," said the circular issued by the registrar.

The latest circular has been issued after an assistant professor of the university, earlier in April, had criticised a cultural outfit and a political party and slammed the Centre's COVID-19 vaccination policy during online classes.

The assistant professor was later suspended by the university.

