Nation Politics 09 Sep 2021 It will be BJP Mayor ...
Nation, Politics

It will be BJP Mayor in Kalaburagi city corporation, says Karnataka CM Bommai

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
The recent elections to the 55-member Kalaburagi civic body had thrown up a hung verdict
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
  Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday expressed confidence about having a BJP Mayor in the Kalaburagi city corporation, as he said that discussions on alliance with JD(S) to gain control over the urban local body that got a fractured mandate, was at the preliminary stage.

"The discussions are still at the preliminary stage, I don't want to say anything now itself. But be rest assured of one thing that it will be BJP Mayor," Bommai said in response to a question on JD(S) corporators deciding to join hands with the party that offers them the Mayor's post.

 

Four newly elected JD(S) corporators of the Kalaburagi city corporation, whose support the Congress and BJP will need to gain power, are said to have decided to join hands with the party that offers them the Mayor's post.

The corporators, along with party leaders from Kalaburgai on Wednesday had met JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy here and held discussions on the future course of action.

The recent elections to the 55-member Kalaburagi civic body had thrown up a hung verdict, with the Congress winning 27, BJP 23, JD(S) 4 and one Independent.

 

The halfway mark is 28, making JD(S) corporators the "kingmakers".

Both Congress and BJP have made attempts to seek support of the JD(S) to gain control of the corporation. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the region, has reached out to Gowda, while Bommai has held talks with Kumaraswamy.

Stating that he had spoken to the JD(S) leader on "going together" in Kalaburagi Corporation, Bommai on Tuesday had hinted at BJP joining hands with the regional party.

There are also reports that both Gowda and Kumaraswamy may not be on the same page on whom to support. While Gowda is inclined towards allying with the Congress, Kumaraswamy seems to be looking towards the BJP.

 

...
Tags: kalaburagi, basavaraj bommai, bjp mayor
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Central University of Kerala. (PTI)

No anti-national lectures: Central University of Kerala warns faculty, employees

Indian Air Force Mi 17 helicopters take off as part of rehearsals before inauguration of an emergency landing strip at Gandhav Bhakasar section on NH-925 in Barmer district, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Rajnath, Gadkari inaugurate emergency landing strip for IAF planes on NH in Barmer

Workers giving final touches to Ganesh idols. (DC)

No pandals allowed: Telangana HC issues directives for Ganesh Chaturthi

Activist Yogendra Yadav with farmers during their sit-in protest continuing from yesterday after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI)

Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile Internet services in Karnal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Use of 'sir', 'madam' will be banned in all Cong ruled panchayats: KPCC president

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said use of 'sir' and 'madam' were remnants of the British colonial rule and were therefore, undemocratic. (DC Image)

BJP appoints election in-charges for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and other states

Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI file photo)

Karnataka CM hints at BJP-JD(S) joining hands to gain power in Kalaburagi corporation

A delegation of JD(S) legislators led by their leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday had met Chief Minister Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@JanataDal_S)

BJP threatens EC of taking legal steps seeking stay on Bhowanipore bypolls

Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->