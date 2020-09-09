169th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,369,984

91,723

Recovered

3,398,512

69,624

Deaths

73,933

1,008

Maharashtra94377267255627407 Andhra Pradesh5170944157654560 Tamil Nadu4749404167158015 Karnataka4121903085736680 Uttar Pradesh2784732111704047 Delhi1971351701404618 West Bengal1869561600253667 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana147642115072916 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Politics 09 Sep 2020 Congress to take on ...
Nation, Politics

Congress to take on govt over China, economy in Monsoon Session

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Sep 9, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
The party will also raise the issue of the handling of Covid-19 pandemic amid a sharp rise in the number of cases, besides economic slump
Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)
 Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Congress Party has decided to take on the Centre aggressively on the floor of both the Houses and also put up a joint Opposition candidate for election to the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, which is scheduled for September 15.

These decisions were taken at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi here on Tuesday.

 

Sources told this newspaper that Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and party treasurer Ahmed Patel would coordinate with other Opposition parties over putting up a joint candidate.

The post fell vacant when current Deputy Chairperson Harivansh's term ended. He has since been re-elected to the Upper House from Bihar. The NDA is likely to re-nominate him as its candidate.

Apart from fielding a joint Opposition candidate, the Congress strategy group also decided to raise the issue of restoration of Question Hour in both Houses during the session and Chinese aggression at the border in Ladakh.

 

The party will also raise the issue of the handling of Covid-19 pandemic amid a sharp rise in the number of cases, besides the economic effects of the lockdown.

The parliamentary party meeting was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr Azad and leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Congress deputy leaders in both Houses and chief whips and party's whips also attended the virtual meeting.

This was the first time that a section of dissenting leaders, who had written a letter demanding an overhaul of the party, came face to face with the Gandhis after the CWC meeting. These leaders included Mr Azad and senior leader from Punjab, Manish Tewari.

 

...
Tags: monsoon session, economic slump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Edapaddi Palaniswami

Reverse RBI policy, don’t penalise good borrowers: Palaniswami to PM Modi

Implementation of NEP 2020 would usurp the constitutional right and duty of the State and Union Territory governments to frame their own policies, stated experts. (Representational image PTI)

Call to bring education under state list in Tamil Nadu

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah to voluntarily vacate his government residence in Srinagar

ccording to them, homoeo drugs are better preventives against COVDI-19 as they will boost immunity (Representational image)

IMA slams Kerala health minister for endorsing homoeo medicines to treat COVID19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP and RSS playing communal politics: Farooq Abdullah

NC president Faroow Abdullah along with son and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah offer prayers at the grave of his father and party founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 38th death anniversary in Srinagar. — PTI photo

BJP turns Sushant into a poster boy for Bihar poll campaign

The poster featuring Sushant doing the rounds on social media. (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

PMK resurrects demand for 20% quota for Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu

PMK boss Anbumani Ramadoss waves to the party faithful. (File photo)

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of pulling down his government by indulging in horse trading

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

Listen to students' Mann Ki Baat on NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham