Nation Politics 09 Sep 2019 Telangana Cabinet: K ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana Cabinet: KCR hits sixer, Harish Rao gets finance, KTR old jobs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Mr Harish Rao and Mr Rao were invited to take the oath, the Raj Bhavan premises resounded with the slogans of their followers.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his council of ministers pose for a customary group photograph after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-inducted ministers at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (DC)
 Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his council of ministers pose for a customary group photograph after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-inducted ministers at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday filled up the Cabinet by inducting six ministers including Mr T. Harish Rao and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. Mr Harish Rao was sworn in first in view of his seniority, and given the finance portfolio.

Mr Rama Rao, who took the oath next, retained his previous portfolios of information technology and communications, municipal administration and urban development and industries.

 

Former home minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Legislative Council member Satyavathi Rathod became the first women ministers of the new state. Ms Indra Reddy had joined the TRS recently from the Congress.

Apart from Ms Rathod of Warangal, a first-time minister, Mr Chandrase-khar Rao also inducted two fresh faces: Mr Gan-gula Kamlakar of Karim-nagar and Mr P. Ajay Kumar from Khammam.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who took charge earlier in the day, administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Raj Bhavan in the presence of the Chief Minister. The ceremony commenced at 4.14 pm and was wrapped up in 15 minutes. After taking the oath, all the ministers except Ms Indra Reddy took the blessings of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao by touching his feet. The first expansion of the Cabinet took place in February.

When Mr Harish Rao and Mr Rao were invited to take the oath, the Raj Bhavan premises resounded with the slogans of their followers. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had to gesture to calm them down.

Mr Harish Rao’s exclusion from the Cabinet had come as a surprise as he was credited with finishing most of the work undertaken on the Rs 80,190-crore Kaleshwaram project. He was not invited during the launch of the project earlier this year. Mr Rama Rao had also received praise for his work as IT minister.

The Chief Minister allocated the portfolios in the evening. Ms Indra Reddy was allocated education, held by Mr G. Jagadish Reddy and he has been given energy, his previous ministry.

Mr Kamlakar was allocated the BC welfare, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs departments and Ms Satyavathi Rathod was ST welfare and women and child welfare departments.

Mr Puvvada Ajay Kumar was given the transport department which was being held by legislative affairs minister Vemula Prashant Reddy.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, t. harish rao, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Slowdown to make K Chandrasekhar Rao slash Budget
Telangana budget to be tabled today

Latest From Nation

BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

Not BJP, Siddu behind DKS arrest: Nalin Kumar Kateel

People from a nomadic tribe involved in agriculture migrating from Koppal in view of floods. (Photo: KPN)

Villagers flee as Maharashtra flood waters enter Belagavi again

Laxman Savadi Deputy Chief Minister

B S Yediyurappa successor? Not at all: Laxman Savadi

Fencing before old bus stand which has been shifted to a temporary bus stand at Thanjavur. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Traders protest shifting bus stands for smart city scheme



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

B S Yediyurappa successor? Not at all: Laxman Savadi

Laxman Savadi Deputy Chief Minister

Gutha Sukhender Reddy is new chairman of legislative council

Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

The rise and rise of Edappadi Palaniswami

The rudderless phase that came with Jaya’s hospitalisation and her subsequent demise, which led to the ambitions of many sprouting suddenly, did not end with the selection of Edappadi Palaniswami in the wake of the disqualification of Jaya confidante Sasikala.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy slams government

Telangana Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife and former MLA Padmavathi Reddy at Muttayammala Amma Jatra at Huzurnagar on Sunday. (DC)

Telangana Cabinet gets back its trouble-shooters

K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham