Nation Politics 09 Sep 2019 Governor Tamilisai S ...
Nation, Politics

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan begins her stint meeting BJP leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan met with BJP leaders soon after being sworn in on Monday.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (left) and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after the swearing-in ceremony of the governor at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (DC)
 Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (left) and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after the swearing-in ceremony of the governor at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (DC)

Hyderabad: In a significant move, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan met with BJP leaders soon after being sworn in on Monday. BJP sources said senior leaders including Union minster of state G. Kishan Reddy, former Union minister and Governor-designate Bandaru Dattatreya, party MLC N. Ramachandra Rao, BJP secretary P. Muralidhar Rao, senior leaders D.K. Aruna, Ch Ramachandra Reddy, and others met the Governor at the Durbar Hall soon after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao left Raj Bhavan. Sources said the party leaders had an exchange of views with Ms Soundararajan.

They also met her family. A senior leader that there was no significance to the meeting and the party leaders had only called on her to greet her on her new assignment, but not everyone was in agreement.

 

BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said “KCR will certainly face massive obstacles going forward with Ms Soundararajan’s appointment. It’s time for KCR to change his Nizam style of governance.”

He said. “KCR’s unconstitutional decisions, undemocratic oppression of the Opposition and brazen violation of democratic rights of political parties will be challenged by the new Governor.”

Mr Krishna Saagar Rao said the Chief Minister’s “brazen misuse of administrative machinery and complete disregard for law and order” would drive him to a collision course with Ms Soundarajan. However, BJP senior leader and MLC N. Ramachandra Rao saw no politics behind the appointment of Ms Soundararajan, who quit the BJP only after she was designated Governor of Telangana state. He said “it is a constitutional post and the Governor shall act in accordance with her constitutional obligation.”

Congress former MP and senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao said, “Some BJP leaders might be expecting more from the appointment of a former BJP leader as Governor of Telangana state but she has to work according to the Constitution.”

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, tamilisai soundararajan, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


