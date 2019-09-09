Nation Politics 09 Sep 2019 Ghar Waapsi of Kalya ...
Nation, Politics

Ghar Waapsi of Kalyan Singh as he demits Rajasthan Governor's office

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2019, 8:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 8:48 pm IST
Kalyan Singh’s exit from Rajasthan’s Raj Bhavan could lead to the charges against him being reinstated.
Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here. (Photo: ANI)
 Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh who was earlier in BJP has rejoined the party after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan.

 

Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here.

The return of the 87-year-old politician to Uttar Pradesh’s politics comes at a time the Ayodhya land title dispute in the Supreme Court is in its last lap.

A five-judge bench of the top court has been holding daily hearings to decide the Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

A verdict in the emotive and politically sensitive case is expected before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s term ends in November.

Kalyan Singh, who has twice been chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been the backward face of the BJP, which he has left twice following differences with the party leadership, reported Hindustan Times.

Despite his advancing age, Kalyan Singh, a Lodh (OBC), whose son Rajveer is a Lok Sabha MP and grandson Sandeep, a minister in Yogi Adityanath government, is still considered to be key backward leader whose name is still respected within his community, a BJP leader said.

But it has been his association with the temple movement that helped raise his stature within his party and outside.

Kalyan Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when Babri mosque was pulled down on 6 December 1992. His government, along with three other BJP governments, was subsequently dismissed.

Kalyan Singh was named as one of the accused in the Babri demolition conspiracy case that was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

When the case was revived in April 2017 on the Supreme Court’s orders, he was left out due to the constitutional immunity for governors from standing trial.

Kalyan Singh’s exit from Rajasthan’s Raj Bhavan could lead to the charges against him being reinstated.

His aides, however, said that it does not bother the ageing stalwart or the BJP much.

“He has always been a Ram bhakt. He did willingly go to jail on the issue, remember? Even as governor he advocated the temple cause. So losing his immunity and being named for criminal conspiracy would not bother him or any of us,” Hindustan Times quoted Kumar Lodhi, a die-hard supporter of Kalyan Singh.

The 87-year-old leader's tenure as Rajasthan governor ended on September 3.
Singh, a prominent BJP leader, was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014.

He had served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, from 1991 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1999.

...
Tags: kalyan singh, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu Chief minister E Palaniswami. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister woos investors in Dubai

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Telangana: No mention of TRS poll promises in budget, say Congress and BJP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions: S Jaishankar

Congres said that certain state ministers also protested to the amendment and had noted that auction would have provided resources to them. (Photo: File)

Congress seeks probe in renewing mining contracts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BSP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana, confirms no alliance with Congress

Satish Chandra Misra said, 'BSP will contest alone on all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader gets congratulatory text for ‘becoming BJP member’, threats to lodge FIR

Pankaj Chaturvedi said he will lodge an FIR with the cyber cell of Madhya Pradesh police to expose, what he said, was a fraud by the BJP to show its inflated number of members across the country. (Photo: Facebook)

No illegal immigrant will be allowed in Assam, or country: Amit Shah

(Photo: ANI)

Difficult to believe Amit Shah's assurance on Article 371, says RJD's Manoj Jha

'I am not able to believe in Amit Shah's trust (regarding Article 371),' Jha said. (Photo: ANI)

'Charges are political,' Azam Khan finds support in Akhilesh Yadav

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam, a Samajwadi Party legislator, are facing a number of cases, including those of land encroachment and trespassing. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham