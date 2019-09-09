Nation Politics 09 Sep 2019 'Charges are politic ...
Nation, Politics

'Charges are political,' Azam Khan finds support in Akhilesh Yadav

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
Yadav asserted that they will fight a legal battle against the incumbent Uttar Pradesh government, if required.
Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam, a Samajwadi Party legislator, are facing a number of cases, including those of land encroachment and trespassing. (Photo: PTI)
 Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam, a Samajwadi Party legislator, are facing a number of cases, including those of land encroachment and trespassing. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow:  Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday batted in support of party colleague Azam Khan who is facing several cases and termed the allegations against the Rampur lawmaker as "political".

Yadav asserted that they will fight a legal battle against the incumbent Uttar Pradesh government, if required.

 

"All the allegations are political in nature. The state government is digging up things and leveling false cases against him (Azam Khan). We are with him. If required, we will fight a legal battle against them," he told the media persons here.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam, a Samajwadi Party legislator, are facing a number of cases, including those of land encroachment and trespassing.

The party chief was slated to visit Azam Khan's constituency Rampur today to lend his support to the parliamentarian and his son, who was recently detained by police.

He, however, said that he postponed his visit to Rampur keeping in view the impending 'Muharram' and 'Ganesh Visarjan'.

"Since there is Muharram and Ganesh Visarjan, I am delaying my program by 2 days. I will send my next program of Rampur on 13 and 14 September to the district administration and I will also give a detail of my movement," he said.

Ahead of his visit, the Rampur district administration had imposed section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than four people.

"How can you stop anyone from meeting the party leaders and workers? Such a thing is expected from the BJP government. They do not believe in democracy," the former chief minister scoffed.

He further added that the state government is deliberately spreading false narrative as they do not want people to know the "truth".

Yadav said that the district authorities are pressuring people to file false cases.

"Ten to twelve years old cases are being brought up. Do not level false charges on him by coming under the pressure of the government. No one has ever been charged with these many cases ever," Yadav said of Azam Khan.

Besides BJP, Yadav also came down on the Congress and said that the two parties are speaking the same language.

In the span of a few months, multiple cases have been registered against Azam Khan, including that of land grabbing and criminal intimidation.

...
Tags: azam khan, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

She has told police that she wanted to help Khan start a business. (Photo: Representational)

Teen girl steals Rs 10 lakh from home to help boyfriend, held

An attempt to murder case was registered against Shahrukh and three others. (Photo: Representational)

Cop attacks girl's uncle after marriage cancelled over dowry demand

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

(Photo: ANI)

'No infiltrator will be allowed in Assam': Amit Shah at NEDA conclave



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manipur: 'No schoolbag day' appreciated by teachers and students

The government has also directed the schools to ensure that students take part in extra co-curricular activities, games and sports and recreation.
 

Why Vikram lander stopped receiving signals? Chandrayaan-1's director explains

Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (Photo: File)
 

Top 5 car news of the week

There have been some fine and jail term revisions along with new law that has the potential to reduce the number of road accidents in the country.
 

Huma Qureshi confirms dating Mudassar Aziz; he thinks himself as 'the lucky one'

Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @iamhumaq)
 

Maruti S-Presso design, details leaked ahead of unveil

Leaked image shows the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso’s front and side design.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'No infiltrator will be allowed in Assam': Amit Shah at NEDA conclave

(Photo: ANI)

Difficult to believe Amit Shah's assurance on Article 371, says RJD's Manoj Jha

'I am not able to believe in Amit Shah's trust (regarding Article 371),' Jha said. (Photo: ANI)

23-year old from Odisha becomes first tribal woman to fly commercial plane

With a passion of becoming a pilot, she quit her engineering studies in Bhubaneswar mid-way and prepared for pilot entrance test in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: Congress in revival mode, plans rallies against BJP

KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao.

B S Yediyurappa successor? Not at all: Laxman Savadi

Laxman Savadi Deputy Chief Minister
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham