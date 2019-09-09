Nation Politics 09 Sep 2019 BSP to contest all 9 ...
Nation, Politics

BSP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana, confirms no alliance with Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 9, 2019, 5:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 5:01 pm IST
Speculations were rife of Congress-BSP alliance for Haryana polls after Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja reportedly met Mayawati.
Satish Chandra Misra said, 'BSP will contest alone on all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Satish Chandra Misra, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajya Sabha MP on Monday said, "BSP will contest alone on all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else."

Speculations were rife of a Congress-BSP alliance for Haryana assembly polls after newly appointed leader of the Congress Legislature Party Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja reportedly met Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in Lucknow late on Sunday night.

 

Tags: bsp, congress, bhupinder hooda, satish chandra misra, haryana polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


