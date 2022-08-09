  
Nation Politics 09 Aug 2022 Coincidences come wi ...
Nation, Politics

Coincidences come with planning for the BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 9, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2022, 1:20 am IST
BJP workers enthusiastically carry state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on their shoulders through streets in Choutuppal in Munugode Assembly constituency on Monday. (Photo:DC)
 BJP workers enthusiastically carry state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on their shoulders through streets in Choutuppal in Munugode Assembly constituency on Monday. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Events of the past week are building up tension in some parties and excitement in others, but together, they have roiled the political firmament.

The week saw state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar launch the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, and it has been so fortuitous for the party, everything is seemingly going its way ever since.

Barely had Sanjay started his yatra that things began to happen. Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy announced his resignation from the Congress and as MLA from Munugode.

Now, with Sanjay's yatra entering Munugode constituency, the epicentre of attention and the next big battlefield for winning Telangana's heart for the war next year, the party is highly energised.

It was on August 2 that Sanjay began the current round of his padayatra from Yadadri. Back in Hyderabad the same day, Rajgopal Reddy announced the potentially game-changing political decision, for himself, as well as for the BJP.

Six days later, on Monday, the day Sanjay’s padayatra entered Munugode constituency with a fresh spring in the step, Rajgopal Reddy submitted his resignation as MLA to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who promptly accepted it and the Legislature’s Secretariat notified his resignation within minutes.

If the word going around within the BJP is any indication, Rajgopal Reddy’s exit from the Congress and entry into the BJP were not something that happened out of the blue but something that had been brewing.

The timing of Rajgopal Reddy’s moves was also not just a matter of fate and, the BJP leaders say, point to Sanjay’s leadership and ability to keep the political pot boiling. The idea is to keep the TRS on its toes and have the ruling party jump through one hoop after the other, the party leaders say.

For the BJP leaders and cadres, an impending byelection in Munugode where they get to once again take on the TRS has come as yet another opportunity to showcase their might, after having proved themselves in Huzurabad and Dubbak.

These two bypolls were clear challenges to the TRS, the party leaders say, and became highly useful in building support for the party and pushes the narrative further that while the TRS was losing ground, the BJP was the only viable alternative.

Party leaders say that another aspect that truly started as a coincidence is the predominance of BJP MLAs with their names starting with the letter R. It started with T. Raja Singh, the lone BJP member in the Assembly, who was joined by G. Raghunandan Rao from Dubbak, and then Etala Rajendar from Huzurabad, with the BJP playing on the RRR movie title and spirit.

And now, with Rajgopal Reddy, Sanjay’s plan is to have four ‘R’s in the Assembly and do one better than S.S. Rajamouli, the director who made the film RRR.

Coincidence or not, for the BJP, the events over the past one week that included someone like Dr Sravan Dasoju from the Congress join the BJP in a near lightning move, with Sanjay being seen as much of the brains behind the drain from the Congress, and leading the attack from the front, is just what the party needs even as the Praja Sangrama Yatra began to wind its way through the Munugode constituency on Monday.

The party is still anticipating how many more wins Sanjay will score as his yatra moves forward.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, bandi praja sangrama yatra, komatireddy rajgopal reddy, munugode bypoll, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

BJP state president, MP Bandi Sanjay. (DC Image)

KCR left weavers in the lurch but helped Punjab farmers: Bandi

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC file photo)

Ragopal reisgns, Munugode bypoll likely in November

Jagan meets Nithi Ayog at cultural centre in Rastrapathi Bhavan in Delhi. (DC image)

AP turns into agrarian state, reforms in education sector progressing: Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducting review meeting on Civil Supplies and Agriculture department at the camp office on Monday, Ministers Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma are also seen. (DC Photo)

CM calls for guidelines to help farmers cultivate crops, sell produce through RBKs



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi tells CMs to slash imports, boost exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

JD(U): Won't be in Union Cabinet, no rift with BJP

Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo: ANI)

Ashok Gehlot faces flak for remarks on death sentence for rapists

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

Freebie culture dangerous for country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway, in Jalaun, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->