138th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,114,140

59,715

Recovered

1,447,332

46,617

Deaths

42,821

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2170401296151939 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1441271293624098 Uttar Pradesh118038698332028 West Bengal89666630601954 Telangana7751354330615 Bihar7578648673419 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan5065636310776 Odisha4419328698307 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3312020862107 Jammu and Kashmir2439020862459 Punjab2193014040539 Jharkhand165427503154 Chhatisgarh11408831987 Uttarakhand89015731112 Goa7947559570 Tripura6014408437 Puducherry5123291475 Manipur3635192711 Himachal Pradesh3242201513 Nagaland26888937 Arunachal Pradesh204913263 Chandigarh137482023 Meghalaya10234236 Sikkim8544061 Mizoram5672890
Nation Politics 09 Aug 2020 J&K Chief Secret ...
Nation, Politics

J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam’s remarks against local politicians draws flak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 9, 2020, 5:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2020, 5:31 pm IST
The PDP accused him of having come to J&K “with a colonial mindset and being the chief executioner of RSS” in the erstwhile state
Reacting sharply to his remarks, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that the CS has committed “gross abuse” of civil service rules
 Reacting sharply to his remarks, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that the CS has committed “gross abuse” of civil service rules

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam’s remarks that its political leaders were “corrupt” and, therefore, not a “single soul had cried” over their detention in August last year has drawn flak from various political parties of the erstwhile state.

They have accused him of contravening service rules and breaching propriety.

 

The CS had on Friday while speaking to a group of visiting media persons here said, “J&K was a broken state and there was no system in place due to years of mis-governance, corruption and unbelievable levels of fraud committed by leaders of mainstream parties and separatist organizations.”

He had added that, therefore, “not a single soul had cried” over their detention on August 5 last year when the state was stripped of its special status and split up into two Union Territories.

He claimed that J&K was “a big ponzi scheme,” when he was sent here in June 2018 and was asked by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, ‘Go, clean up the administration, rebuild it and hand over the ‘amanat’ (precious possession) to the local people’.

 

Reacting sharply to his remarks, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that the CS has committed “gross abuse” of civil service rules and asked him “If no one sheds a tear for them why are the leaders jailed under PSA (Public Safety Act)?”. It termed Subrahmanyam’s remarks as “uncalled for and utterly flagitious”.

The PDP accused him of having come to J&K “with a colonial mindset and being the chief executioner of RSS” in the erstwhile state.  

“It is ironic that he is finding fault with the entire population of J&K while running the most corrupt administration that the state has ever witnessed.

 

He is, in fact, heading a cabal of officers who are affiliated with RSS and are enforcing their agenda in Kashmir. IAS has never stooped to this low”.

The PDP alleged, “His only fame to glory is establishing a culture of impunity, polarised administration, systematic sidelining of local officers, fragmenting of bureaucracy on feudal lines and perpetuating the quid pro quo culture of rewarding incompetence. This is the part of the RSS campaign to destroy the identity of Kashmir and they are now attributing criminal charges on almost everybody in Kashmir in the name of terrorism, separatism and corruption”.

 

CPIM’s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the CS’s remarks were totally unacceptable. He said, “We want to ask him what his administration has done to eradicate corruption in J&K for the last more than two years when there is no elected government in the state. Leveling baseless allegations against politicians without any credible evidence is fraught with serious consequences”.

Tarigami said, “Bureaucrats come and go and it is not the mandate of a CS to level baseless allegations against elected representatives of the people.” He said that if frauds have been committed by some persons who have remained in authority, “what stops the administration from making those public and booking the offenders?”

 

The CPIM leader said that there was a wide perception among common people in J&K that the administration has become more corrupt after the abrogation of Article 370 and BJP government’s claim to give J&K a corruption-free administration and governance was simply rhetoric and has proved merely a hoax.

“The CS needs to give some attention to this aspect instead of leveling unfounded allegations against the elected representatives”.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) said that Subrahmanyam’s statement tantamount to breach of service rules and is legally and ethically unwarranted.  “All the government employees including bureaucrats are supposed to remain apolitical and give people a fair deal of governance which is entirely lacking in J&K,” said JKAP leader and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir.

 

He said, “An officer of the rank of Chief Secretary seems to have forgotten about service conduct rules which warrant serving officers not to talk about issues pertaining to politics and instead should work for strengthening the institutions of governance on the ground”.

...
Tags: bvr subrahmanyam


Latest From Nation

Their story-telling methods are drawing the attention of hundreds of people in the streets of Chennai

Trans people win hearts of Chennaites with 'Go Corona Go' number

File photo of Karnataka's Health Minister Sriramulu (Photo Credits: PTI)

Karnataka health minister Sriramulu tests corona positive

PS Sreedharan Pillai (Twitter)

Mizoram governor wrote 13 books during lockdown

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a CISF officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English. (PTI Photo)

Asked if I am an Indian for not speaking in Hindi at airport: Kanimozhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sino-Indian military stand-off tops Pompeo-Jaishankar talks

The current Sino-Indian military stand-off was discussed during a phone call between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Friday. (PTI)

Rahul has not learnt from his mistakes, he has insulted our soldiers again: BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao (ANI photo)

Modi government gone missing: Rahul slams Centre as India crosses 20 lakh COVID cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. (PTI Photo)

India protests against Pakistan's move to convert Sikh gurdwara into mosque in Lahore

Representational

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64; politician made a political comeback in 2016

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham