Nation Politics 09 Aug 2019 Jagan Mohan Reddy ca ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels YSR’s pick for Machilipatnam port

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 12:57 am IST
The company has been given several chances by the successive governments to achieve financial closure and start the works.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the concession agreement with Navayuga to build the proposed Machilipatnam port.

The government had earlier removed Navayuga from the Polavaram project.

 

The government asked the Krishna district administration to take over about 400 acres of land that was handed over to Navayuga on lease for the port. The infrastructure and investment department hinted at claiming compensation from the company for breach of agreement and delaying the very start of the project.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. who till now scrapped some of the decisions of his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu, reversed a decision taken by his late father Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy during whose tenure Navayuga had been chosen.

“The intent of the developer is very clear not to construct the port but to scuttle the development of other ports in the vicinity of Krishnapatnam. The company has been given several chances by the successive governments to achieve financial closure and start the works. But, there is no progress,” a highly placed source in the government pointed out.

The port was initially allotted to Maytas Infra, the infra wing of IT tycoon S. Ramalinga Raju, in 2008. Subsequently, the YSR administration decided to bring in Navayuga in place of Maytas instead of going in for fresh round of tenders. The revised concession agreement came into effect in June 2010.

Instead of taking up the port works, the developer sought to take cover under the government’s failure to acquire and hand over 5,000 acres to the developer at one go. Sources said in March 2017 the government pooled about 3,000 acres and asked the developer to take possession and go for financial closure.

The company asked the government to hand over the entire 5,000 acres along with development of external infrastructure. The government accused Navayuga of failing to take up the project on its own and preventing the government from exploring other means.

It remains to be seen if the Telugu Desam, which has alleged that this project will be most likely handed over to the Telangana state government, will see a vindication in their stance and further push its agitation on this issue.

...
Tags: machilipatnam port, andhra pradesh government, navayuga
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Parts of Munnar town were submerged after Muthirappuzhayar overflowed on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

River Pamba level up

Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Pakistan to continue Kartarpur corridor despite J&K

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addresses the meeting with district collectors at the secretariat in Chennai on Thursday. Deputy CM O Paneerselvam, other ministers and top officials are also seen.

Eddapadi K Palaniswami asks collectors to send monthly reports

Ernakuam MG Road saw waterlogging at many places after the rains on Thursday.(Photo: DC)

Water level in Periyar on the rise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Doctor Strange' director is in awe of Telugu film 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'

Poster of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2'.
 

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's hot belly dance video on Akh Lad Jaave goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor belly dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

Since 1985, about one lakh free meals, on an average, have been served to the devotees every day by making use of the annual interest drawn from accumulations of over Rs 1,000 crore donations made by philanthropists to the trust through banks. (Photo: File)
 

3 ways to hack WhatsApp by exploiting flaws revealed by researchers; Watch video

The researchers even developed a tool that demonstrates the issue acting as Proof of Concept.
 

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on-screen

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hunting For 'The World's Purest Water'

Business has soared in tandem with the warming of the planet, especially quick in the Arctic. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra CM announces additional aid of Rs 5,000 to kin of flood victims

According to a state government official, the Chief Minister Jagan Reddy ordered to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 to the flood victim families. He ordered to provide this amount to those staying in the relief shelters, and to those who have lost houses or crops. (Photo: ANI)

J&K ‘liberated’ of Article 370, now time for development: PM

'With the nullifying of Article 370, the country has taken a historic decision. The dreams of Sardar Patel have been realised,' PM said. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said people will also get 15GB data every month. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to help people in flood-hit states

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the flood situation. (Photo: File)

Delhi Speaker disqualifies two more rebel AAP MLAs

The decision comes nearly a week after Ram Niwas Goel disqualified rebel AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham