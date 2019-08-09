Congress calls Vaiko traitor, he hits back with ‘sinner’

CHENNAI: Congress, a key ally of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, is showing signs of discord over MDMK chief Vaiko's remarks against the party in Parliament while speaking on the scrapping of Article 370.

A war of words erupted between the leaders of the two parties Thursday. While the Congress accused him of being traitor no.1, Vaiko hit back saying he was never at the mercy of the Congress in the past.

“It was the 108 DMK legislators who have made me Rajya Sabha member and not the Congress. I never became a MP with Congress support and never was at its mercy,” he said on Thursday.

He also slammed the grand old party of decimating the Tamil race in Sri Lanka. “Congress is a sinner who has decimated the Tamil race,” he slammed.

Mounting a scathing attack on the MDMK chief - also any ally of the DMK, TNCC chief K. S. Alagiri maintained that Vaiko can never be loyal to anyone in his political life. “Vaiko has again proved that he is a political chameleon,” he alleged.

Joining him, former TNCC chief E. V. K. S. Elangovan accused Vaiko of forgetting to be grateful within hardly a fortnight of becoming Rajya Sabha MP with the support of Congress too.

The vituperative remarks against Vaiko came about as the MDMK leader had launched an offensive against the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha on Monday accusing it of “betraying the people of Kashmir.” He flayed the Congress for “exploiting” Jammu and Kashmir for over decades of the party’s rule.

“A fraud was committed by the Congress. I respect Nehru’s books ‘The Discovery of India’ and ‘Glimpses of World History’. But his promise of plebiscite was not kept,” Vaiko had said and even as he quoted the famous line from Shakespeare’s Macbeth - “All the

perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand” while commenting: “This is what has happened today. The Congress had removed all special powers from the state….The promises of statehood - a separate state, constituent assembly, constitution, flag and a prime minister - were assured by the Congress party. Not by Jana Sangh or the BJP. It is you (Congress) who had promised them. You broke this promise by toppling the state’s governments frequently. You played with the sentiments of its people.”

The face-off between the two parties became a trending topic on the social media and a twitterati commented, “Traitor No 1, Political Orphan, Kallathoni (a derogatory term for a boat carrying illegal immigrants). Above are the titles conferred on Vaiko by Congress’s EVKS Elangovan today. Any word from DMK, VCK & others condemning Congress for such slanderous remarks against an ally?”