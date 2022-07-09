  
Nation, Politics

TPCC to extend Rachabanda programme to entire state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 9, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Hyderabad Congress President Komatireddy Narender Redddy along with party leaders participate in Rachabanda Programme in Karimnagar. (DC File Image)
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to continue the Rachabanda programme in way as to cover the entire state, following a request from DCC presidents. A review meeting on the Rachabanda programme was held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, chaired by TPCC working president Mahesh Goud.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, AICC secretary NS Bosu Raju, TPCC working president Anjan Yadav, senior vice president Narender Reddy, treasurer Sudarshan Reddy were among those present.

Revanth Reddy said the Rachabanda programme was successfully held in villages across the state. Following the directives of Rahul Gandhi, the Rythu Declaration in the Warangal meeting was widely publicised across the state. DCC presidents should work hard and go to the people to explain the party’s programmes, he said.

Briefing the media after the review, Mahesh Goud said farmers were discussing the Rythu Declaration of the Congress party. The Rachabanda programme was held in 70 per cent of the villages and the remaining villages will be covered soon, he said.

He said Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana in August and announce the Declaration on Unemployment. A get-together will be organised on July 10 on the occasion of the TPCC executive having successfully completed one year, he said.

 

Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), rachabanda programme
Location: India, Telangana


