  
Nation Politics 09 Jul 2022 Give podu land patta ...
Nation, Politics

Give podu land pattas: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 9, 2022, 4:30 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)
 Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday asked the state government to distribute pattas for Podu lands during the state-wide Revenue Sadassus starting from July 15.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, state BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the meetings, which are being organised and conducted by the revenue department, should also have officials from the forest department as all Podu lands are part of forest areas.

Bandi Sanjay reminded the Chief Minister that he had promised that he would sit in each village and ensure the pattas are issued and said if the Chief Minister was not in a position to do so now, he should ensure the distribution of pattas for Podu lands through officials as promised.

The BJP leader said Chandrashekar Rao had promised that he would bring with him the entire administrative machinery to ensure this happens, twice, once in November 2018, and again in July 2019.

Some three lakh applications were received by the state government after calling for fresh applications for rights over Podu lands in November 2021. Despite a Cabinet sub-committee chaired by tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod being set up to go through the applications and formulate guidelines, no steps have been taken to fulfil the promise.

“The delays are causing enormous problems, both for tribals who submitted the applications and are waiting for pattas, and forest department’s field staff, who are under instructions not to allow any farming in forest areas,” Bandi Sanjay said, adding this situation was resulting in unfortunate confrontations between the two.

He urged the Chief Minister to make public all the details regarding pending Podu land rights applications, and these details must be provided for mandal and village wise, before the Revenue Sadassus begin on July 15.

If the state government does not take action to keep the Chief Minister’s promise, Bandi Sanjay warned that the issue of Podu lands will get even more complicated and could result in severe unrest among tribals in the state.

...
Tags: podu lands, bandi sanjay
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hugs his mother Y.S Vijayamma after addressing the first day of YSRC plenary at Kaza village near Nagarjuna University in Guntur district. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

CM Jagan: Salutes to people, YSRC; power meant to serve people

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (in white cap) is escorted by policemen at the Patiala House Court in a case related to an allegedly objectionable tweet . (AFP file photo)

SC gives Mohammad Zubair 5-day bail, but Delhi case will keep him in jail

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

Political leaders, MLAs, police and housing officials are worried over the trend of applicants illegally occupying the 2BHK house in anticipation that they would be allotted these sooner or later. (Representational Image)

Many waiting for allocation of 2BHK lose patience, occupy homes ‘illegally’



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uddhav Thackeray demands mid-term elections in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Matoshree in Mumbai, Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet

Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Naqvi submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term. (PTI Photo)

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers' meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

BJP national president JP Nadda inugrating the party national office bearers meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (Deepak DESHPANDE/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->