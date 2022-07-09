Internal bikcering in TRS comes to the fore

TRS party MLAs in Aswaraopet and Wyra assembly segments are facing dissidence, leg-pulling and embarrassing movements from some senior party leaders.

Khammam/Kothagudem: Ruling TRS party MLAs in Aswaraopet and Wyra assembly segments are facing dissidence, leg-pulling and embarrassing movements from some senior party leaders.

Mecha Nageswara Rao won from Aswaraopet assembly segment on a Telugu Desam ticket in 2018 but joined the TRS later. Rao however failed to establish a cordial relationship with the TRS leaders in the constituency. Later, a former TRS MLA, Thati Venkateswarlu, joined the Congress party in protest against the styles of Nageswara Rao.

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao and Khamman district TRS president Thatha Madhu faced cold responses from Aswaraopet MLA Nageswara Rao in Chandrugonda.

V Parvathi, mandal parishad president of Chandrugonda, expressed her anger in the presence of Nama and Tatha Madhusudan and flayed Mecha Nageswara Rao.

She said, “TRS faced loss due to the style and functioning of MLA Mecha Nageswara Rao. He (MLA) benefited a lot by joining the TRS. The MLA is encouraging one group in the party and ignoring the sarpanches and other local body representatives in Chandrugonda. Dalit Bandu financial help was given only to the leaders in his group and he ignored other eligible aspirants.”

She said the party interests were hurt in the area and many leaders were set against the MLA. TRS leader Bhojya Naik explained to the senior party leaders on the “damage” being done to the party by the style of functioning of the MLA.

In Wyra, TRS MLA Ramulu Naik is unable to check the activities of two dissent leaders. Chandravathi, former MLA of Wyra, is holding meetings with her followers in various villages.

She is seeking a TRS ticket from Wyra in the next elections. She won the 2009 elections from there and later joined the TRS. She contested as TRS nominee there in 2014 and lost the race. Local leader Iramulu Naik failed to check her activities in the constituency.

Madanlal, who won on a YSRCP ticket in 2014 and later joined TRS, is convening meetings in villages with his followers and discussing the “future course of action” with them. Madanlal, who lost the 2018 assembly poll, is claiming that the TRS high command has promised him the Wyra ticket.