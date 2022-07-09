CM Jagan: Salutes to people, YSRC; power meant to serve people

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the third state Plenary of YSRC near Acharya Nagarjuna University at Kaza in Guntur district on Friday by stressing that power must be wielded for the good of the people. He said, “I salute the people of AP and the people of our party for their support to us. We have come across many hurdles in the last 13 years of our journey. We have fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises in our 2019 poll manifesto and discharged our responsibilities in a transparent manner without any discrimination of caste, creed and religion.”

Setting the tone for the two-day plenary, Chief Minister Jagan referred to the challenges and hurdles the party faced in the past 13 years. “It all started as a conflict in Pavuralagutta in 2009. In 2011, the idea of launching a party arose during the Odarpu Yatra. The YSRC emerged to take forward the legacy of Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy.”

The CM said he didn’t back off or lose confidence even though there were many conspiracies and evil propaganda against him. “I moved ahead with the staunch support of the people to extend welfare benefits to every poor person. People are with the YSRC,” he said and thanked them for giving it an unprecedented majority of 151 seats in a house of 175 in the 2019 polls that catapulted the YSRC to power.

In a scathing attack on Telugu Desam, the CM dubbed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu as an “emperor of corruption” and said the people were fed up with the TD rule and reduced its tally in the Assembly to 23 seats. “Since coming to power in 2019, some 95 per cent of the promises the party made in its poll manifesto were fulfilled. We took welfare to every doorstep in a transparent manner without any act of corruption,” he said.

The CM said the TD, which “betrayed people with fake promises” during elections and removed its manifesto from public platforms,”