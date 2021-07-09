No political interference in other states: Chief minister Jagan

ANANTAPUR: Making it clear about the YSRC’s exclusive focus on Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that neither he nor his party would participate in the politics of any other state.

Reacting to his sister Y.S. Sharmila launching a political party in Telangana state for the first time, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Either Jagan or his party would never involve in the politics of Telangana State or Karnataka or Tamil Nadu. We seek cordial relationship with neighbouring states. That's why we would not interfere in the political affairs of neighbouring states.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a public meeting after a long time at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district following all Covid protocols on the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, objected to the Telangana state government trampling on the rights of Andhra Pradesh to utilise allocated water sources from Srisailam as it would affect the drought-hit Rayalaseema region.

He also advised the TS government against politicising water issues as farmers in both Telugu states are equal.

“We will not interfere in their affairs but some Telangana ministers and MLAs have been making tall claims. When the state was united, the allocation of Krishna waters was done for the three regions — Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and Telangana. After the state was bifurcated, there was a tripartite agreement signed by the Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 19, 2015 with clear earmarking of river water allocations,” Mr.Jagan recalled.

“Unless the water level at Srisailam rises to the full capacity of 885 feet, Pothireddypadu will not get water. Except in the last two years, water at Srisailam had reached 885 feet only for 20 to 25 days in the last two decades.”

He said Andhra Pradesh cannot draw water unless the water level at Srisailam reached 881 feet. “However, Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi, and Kalwakurthi projects are drawing water even when the water level is 800 feet and are generating hydel power at 796 feet in Telangana.”

“When Telangana could draw water at 800 feet, what was wrong if AP does the same by claiming its rightful share of water using lift,” he asked.

In a scathing attack on former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who failed to stop the water projects in Telangana during his term, he said, “I would like to ask him as to why he did not open his mouth during his term when the Telangana government started the Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi and other projects.”