Nation Politics 09 Jul 2021 No political interfe ...
Nation, Politics

No political interference in other states: Chief minister Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 9, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Jagan was reacting to his sister Y.S. Sharmila launching a political party in Telangana state for the first time
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

ANANTAPUR: Making it clear about the YSRC’s exclusive focus on Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that neither he nor his party would participate in the politics of any other state.

Reacting to his sister Y.S. Sharmila launching a political party in Telangana state for the first time, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Either Jagan or his party would never involve in the politics of Telangana State or Karnataka or Tamil Nadu. We seek cordial relationship with neighbouring states. That's why we would not interfere in the political affairs of neighbouring states.”

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a public meeting after a long time at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district following all Covid protocols on the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, objected to the Telangana state government trampling on the rights of Andhra Pradesh to utilise allocated water sources from Srisailam as it would affect the drought-hit Rayalaseema region.

He also advised the TS government against politicising water issues as farmers in both Telugu states are equal.

“We will not interfere in their affairs but some Telangana ministers and MLAs have been making tall claims. When the state was united, the allocation of Krishna waters was done for the three regions — Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and Telangana. After the state was bifurcated, there was a tripartite agreement signed by the Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 19, 2015 with clear earmarking of river water allocations,” Mr.Jagan recalled.

 

“Unless the water level at Srisailam rises to the full capacity of 885 feet, Pothireddypadu will not get water. Except in the last two years, water at Srisailam had reached 885 feet only for 20 to 25 days in the last two decades.”

He said Andhra Pradesh cannot draw water unless the water level at Srisailam reached 881 feet. “However, Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi, and Kalwakurthi projects are drawing water even when the water level is 800 feet and are generating hydel power at 796 feet in Telangana.”

“When Telangana could draw water at 800 feet, what was wrong if AP does the same by claiming its rightful share of water using lift,” he asked.

 

In a scathing attack on former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who failed to stop the water projects in Telangana during his term, he said, “I would like to ask him as to why he did not open his mouth during his term when the Telangana government started the Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi and other projects.”

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, telangana, ys sharmila, ysrc, rayadurgam, rayalaseema, krishna water
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes office at Rail Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Those who live in India must abide by its rules: IT minister

Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.72 billion due from New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @CairnEnergy)

Cairn wins French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, address a press conference on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 fight gets a Rs 23,123 crore boost

Andhra University (AU). (DC file photo)

AU gets 240% more global student applications during Covid-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

G Kishan Reddy assumes office as Union Minister of Culture & Tourism

G Kishan Reddy(centre), BJP MP from Secunderabad in Telangana, was inducted as Minister of State for Home Affairs in 2019 in the second term of the NDA government led by PM Modi.(Twitter/@MinOfCultureGoI)

Owaisi slams RSS chief, says hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Telangana BJP hails PM Modi’s Kashmir move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Congress quizzes BJP 'silence' on Rafale

Rafale fighter jets. (AFP Photo)

COVID cost Harsh Vardhan his post; Ravi Shankar Prasad exit over Twitter row

The apparent mishandling of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic finally cost the “good doctor”, Harsh Vardhan, his portfolio. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham