Nation Politics 09 Jul 2021
Nation, Politics

New beggars coming on Padayatra, show them what KCR did for state, says KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 8, 2021, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2021, 12:03 am IST
KTR referred to proposed padayatras by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy
KTR was addressing party workers at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday after K Mallaiah, leader of the pro-BJP Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in Singareni Collieries, joined TRS. (Photo:Twitter @trspartyonline)
Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao has cautioned the people of Telangana against "new beggars" who arrived in Telangana and are going to undertake padayatras soon.

Referring to proposed padayatras by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao urged the people to show them the development brought about by the TRS government in the past seven years, when they visit their towns and villages as part of the padayatras.

 

Rao was addressing party workers at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday after K Mallaiah, leader of the pro-BJP Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in Singareni Collieries, joined TRS.

"The season of padayatras has begun in Telangana. New beggars have arrived in the state. They don't know anything except criticising KCR. They think that by criticising KCR they could emerge as big leaders. They are now making statements about padayatra. I request Telangana people to question whether any BJP and Congress government in any state implemented the
welfare schemes and development programmes with the same verve as the TRS government showed in Tealngana," KTR said.

 

KTR challenged Bandi Sanjy and Revanth Reddy to show one Congress or BJP-ruled state in India where popular schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, or the 24x7 free power to farmers were extended to farmers. “Show one state other than TS, that is supplying treated drinking water to every household through taps and also uninterrupted power to all sectors.

The minister said no one has the strength or capacity to defeat chief minister Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana. “Bandi and Revanth should realise that KCR is not just like any other political leader. You are trying to confront a warrior who fought and achieved Telangana State against all odds.”

 

"If they want to beat KCR, they should be able to love Telangana more than KCR does. If they learn this, they can hop to get at least a few votes in the next round of elections. We have seen how people crushed BJP and Congress in the recent MLC polls, the  Nagarjunasagar assembly bypoll and the municipal polls. A TRS youngster half the age of Congress heavyweight Jana Reddy defeated him in Nagarjunasagar," Rao said.

Tags: ktr, bandi sanjay, revanth reddy, k mallaiah, singareni collieries, trs, bjp, padayatras, telangana, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


