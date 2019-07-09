Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: ICC/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND VS NZ; Jadeja bowls out Henry Nichols
 
Nation Politics 09 Jul 2019 Relief for K'ta ...
Nation, Politics

Relief for K'taka coalition as Speaker says 8 rebel resignations illegal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 9, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
So far, 16 rebel MLAs and two Independents have put in their papers, dissatisfied over the allocation of berths.
In a letter to the Governor, Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar have expressed confidence to upheld the constitutional norms. (Photo: File)
 In a letter to the Governor, Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar have expressed confidence to upheld the constitutional norms. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: In a major development which could bring relief to the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, the state Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said that eight of the 13 resignations received by ruling coalition MLAs, eight were illegal.

So far, 16 rebel MLAs and two Independents have put in their papers, dissatisfied over the allocation of berths.

 

In a last ditch bid to save the government, the remaining Congress and JDS MLAs had resigned on Tuesday to accommodate the rebels' woes. The Congress, however, was less amenable to rebels on Wednesday when party leader Siddaramaiah announed he would seek disqualification of the party quitters.

On Wednesday, suspended MLA of Congress Roshan Big also resigned, taking the final tally to 16. Commenting on Baig's resignation, Siddaramaiah said his resignation was also anti-party.

Meanwhile, the Speaker said: "I have written to the Governor that none of the rebel MLAs met me. He has expressed confidence that I will uphold the constitutional norms. Out of 13 resignations, eight are not according to law. I have given them time to present themselves before me.”

Sixteen MLAs have resigned so far, which includes 11 from the Congress and. If accepted, the coalition government's strength in the Assembly would be reduced to 102 minus the Speaker against the new majority mark of 105. On the other hand, BJP's strength as of now stands at 107, with the two Independents throwing in their lot with the saffron party.

After the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Wednesday morning, the party also urged Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to ban these MLAs, who have "colluded" with the BJP, from contesting elections for at least six years.

...
Tags: ramesh kumar, karnataka assembly speaker, mla, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Villagers of Turlapadu took to the streets after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two men. (Photo: ANI)

37-yr-old Andhra woman allegedly molested by 2 men in Krishna District

Another independent MLA, H Nagesh, who was inducted as a minister last month, withdrew support from the Kumaraswamy government on Monday. (Photo: KPN)

Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy reaches Prestige Golfshire Club to meet JD(S) MLAs

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel also joined the Shobha Yatra. (Photo: ANI)

Aman Committee distributes food to Shobha Yatra participants

'Srinivas Rao was having land issues with tribals and he had some payment dues with them,' Superintendent of Polices Sunil Dutt said. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Suspected Naxals abduct TRS leader N Srinivas Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
 

Amala Paul reveals how she shot nude scene in 'Aadai'

Amala Paul in the stills from Aadai teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Haj pilgrims can carry Zamzam water within permissible baggage allowance: Air India

Air India allowed to carry holy water from the Zamzam well within the permissible baggage allowance.
 

Apple iPhone 11 design suddenly makes sense

On the surface, the change appears minor as Apple will be shifting from an L-shaped logic board that’s found in the iPhone X and XS to a more rectangular design. (Photo: BGR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad, BK Hariprasad tasked to tackle Karnataka crisis

The Congress-JDS coalition government has slumped into a major crisis after 11 Congress MLAs resigned from the membership of Assembly on July 6. (Photo: ANI)

Congress proposes name of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for PAC chairmanship

The Congress with 52 Lok Sabha seats is the largest opposition party in the Lower House of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Congress unable to put its house in order: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress in the Lok Sabha of failing to put its own house in order in Karnataka and was disturbing the proceedings of Parliament. (Photo: File)

WB Cong chief submits resignation letter taking responsibility for LS poll debacle

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra submitted a letter of resignation from the post taking responsibility for the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha election, sources said Tuesday. (Photo: File)

'Congress unable to put its house in order,' says Rajnath Singh

Congress members had been raising slogans from their seats and later from the well of the House over developments in Karnataka. (Photo: LSTV)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham