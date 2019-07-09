Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Maharashtra auto rickshaw drivers call off indefinite strike; to hold talks with CM

ANI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 8:42 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 8:42 am IST
The list of demands includes increase in minimum auto fare, no new auto permits, complete ban on Ola and Uber services in the state.
Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw Union called off their strike and are set to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to hold talks in order to fulfill their demands. (Photo: File)
 Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw Union called off their strike and are set to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to hold talks in order to fulfill their demands. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Auto rickshaw drivers across the state have called off their proposed indefinite strike that was scheduled to begin from Tuesday midnight.

Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw Union called off their strike and are set to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to hold talks in order to fulfill their demands, including a hike in minimum auto fares and complete shutdown of Ola and Uber cab services in the state.

 

The list of demands includes an increase in the minimum auto fare, to stop giving new auto permits, a complete ban on Ola and Uber services in the state and to provide badges to those who have been driving autos for more than three years.

Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Drivers' Union is the largest union of Mumbai city, and a strike is likely to affect many commuters across the state.

...
Tags: maharashtra, autorickshaw, strike, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


