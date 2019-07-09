Cricket World Cup 2019

K'taka: Rahul joins fellow MPs in sloganeering against BJP in Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 9, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Gandhi joined the parliamentary proceedings when the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was raising the Karnataka issue.
The Congress staged a walkout in Lok Sabha. They were joined by the DMK MPs. (Photo: File)
 The Congress staged a walkout in Lok Sabha. They were joined by the DMK MPs. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The political drama in Karnataka felt its reverberations in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after the Congress leaders including the party’s former president Rahul Gandhi raised slogans over the crisis.

Gandhi joined the parliamentary proceedings when the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was raising the Karnataka issue and alleged the BJP of involving in horse-trading of MLAs in Karnataka.

 

Speaker Om Birla, however, disallowed the Congress leaders from raising the issue again as the same was discussed on Monday to which senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had responded.

Chowdhury scribbled a few slogans on a piece of paper and gave it to fellow MPs who followed him in raising the slogans, The Indian Express reported.

The slogans like “Tanashahi band karo” (stop dictatorship), “Shikar ki rajneeti band karo band karo” (stop poaching) were raised. Gandhi joined his colleagues and repeated the last words of the slogans. Congress MPs raised the slogans by standing inside the well of the house. “The politics of poaching should be stopped. The politics of targeting should be stopped. Today it is Karnataka and tomorrow it will be Madhya Pradesh,” The Indian Express quoted Chowdhury.

The Congress staged a walkout in Lok Sabha. They were joined by the DMK MPs.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA Roshan Baig joined 13 other Congress and JD(S) legislators who have resigned from the MLA position.

