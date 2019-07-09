KT Rama Rao wants 60,000 new cadres in each segment

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday that municipal elections are likely to be held in the last week of July or in the first week of August and asked party leaders to complete the membership drive in urban areas before then.

Mr Rao told party leaders to enrol up to 60,000 new members in every Assembly constituency and to concentrate on urban areas.

On Monday, Mr Rao held a teleconference with party leaders and reviewed the membership drive. He said TRS leaders should go door-to-door to enrol members. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders should participate in the membership drive.

He said that in urban areas party leaders should meet members of residential colonies and welfare associations. He said youth and educated people in the urban areas are showing interest in joining the party and told party leaders to open special counters to admit them.

He also said an online membership drive should be launched. In rural areas, agriculture work has started and party leaders should have special programmes for the agri workers in the mornings and evenings.

He asked the district in-charges to send him details of the membership drive, which he will forward to party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.