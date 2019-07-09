Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 09 Jul 2019 KT Rama Rao wants 60 ...
Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao wants 60,000 new cadres in each segment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 9, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 1:54 am IST
On Monday, Mr Rao held a teleconference with party leaders and reviewed the membership drive.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday that municipal elections are likely to be held in the last week of July or in the first week of August and asked party leaders to complete the membership drive in urban areas before then.

Mr Rao told party leaders to enrol up to 60,000 new members in every Assembly constituency and to concentrate on urban areas.

 

On Monday, Mr Rao held a teleconference with party leaders and reviewed the membership drive. He said TRS leaders should go door-to-door to enrol members. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders should participate in the membership drive.

He said that in urban areas party leaders should meet members of residential colonies and welfare associations. He said youth and educated people in the urban areas are showing interest in joining the party and told party leaders to open special counters to admit them.

He also said an online membership drive should be launched. In rural areas, agriculture work has started and party leaders should have special programmes for the agri workers in the mornings and evenings.

He asked the district in-charges to send him details of the membership drive, which he will forward to party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

...
Tags: k.t. rama rao, k. chandrasekhar rao, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Centre says will use nitrogen in tyres to reduce accidents

The manufacturing of Ayurvedic medicines follows scientific procedures and their effectiveness has to be proved through evidence based data to make it acceptable across the globe.

A disservice to ayurveda

Burhan Wani

Valley shut on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Poster says make Jyotiraditya Scindia Congress chief, vanishes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

People to get pensions at their doorsteps: Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after presenting `7 lakh cheque to a widow Ramasubbamma in Kadapa on Monday. (DC)

Telangana High Court red flags Telangana over Errum Manzil plans

Telangana High Court

‘I am hurt’: Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig says will quit as MLA, join BJP

Baig has been allegedly linked to Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case. (Photo: ANI)

Security beefed up outside Paddington resort in Madikeri before K’taka MLAs arrive

The Congress-JDS coalition in the state is making all efforts to protect its government, which is in trouble after the resignation of several of their MLAs. (Photo: File)

Cong leader Karan Singh suggests 4 working presidents, vice presidents for party

‘The longer the present uncertainty remains the more will our workers and voters around the country be demoralized,’ Karan Singh said. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham