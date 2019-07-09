JD(S)-Congress coalition government will collapse by Friday: KS Eshwarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader and MLA K.S. Eshwarappa on Monday claimed that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government will collapse by July 12 before the Assembly session starts. Demanding the voluntary resignation of CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, Eshwarappa said he should resign from the post in a dignified manner with both JD(S) and Congress MLAs on a resignation spree.

Once the coalition government falls, BJP leaders will decide on the future course of action. Everything depends on the decision taken by party leaders in New Delhi, he said.

Mr Eshwarappa felt the JD(S) and Congress lacked faith in each other which was evident during the Lok Sabha eleactions when they could win only one seat each. “Now, MLAs of both parties have lost faith in the functioning of the coalition government,” he remarked.

Criticizing former CM Siddaramaiah and former Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge for accusing BJP leaders of being behind the resignations, he said, “When senior leaders such as A.H. Vishwanath of the JD(S) and Ramalinga Reddy of the Congress party have openly stated that they resigned from the MLA posts on their own, where is the question of Operation Lotus to poach on ruling party MLAs?”