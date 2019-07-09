Cricket World Cup 2019

Congress unable to put its house in order: Rajnath Singh

ANI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Rajnath maintained that the problems faced by the party following the resignation of its MLAS in the state were its internal matter.
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress in the Lok Sabha of failing to put its own house in order in Karnataka and was disturbing the proceedings of Parliament. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress in the Lok Sabha of failing to put its own house in order in Karnataka and was disturbing the proceedings of Parliament.

He maintained that the problems faced by the party following the resignation of its MLAS in the state were its internal matter.

 

Responding to remarks made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha over developments in Karnataka, Singh said that the behaviour of the Congress members in the House cannot be termed right in any manner.

"Whatever is happening (in Karnataka), it is an internal matter of the Congress. They are unable to put their own house in order and are disturbing the House. This can never be termed right," he said.

Congress members had been raising slogans from their seats and later from the well of the House over developments in Karnataka.

They accused the BJP of engineering defections in Karnataka to pull down ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

The party also gave a notice for an adjournment motion but it was not accepted by Speaker Om Birla.

Singh, who is Deputy Leader of the House, said that Congress was raising the issue again after it had raised it on Monday and was misusing the opportunity given to it.

