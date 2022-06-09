KTR meets union IT minister, seeks more funds, projects to TS

Minister K.T.Rama Rao along with MPs meeting with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology at Electranic Niketan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 8 Jun 2022. (DC/ D. Kamraj)

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao has sought funds for Telangana State under the Central government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to boost IT hardware and manufacturing sectors in the state, sources in the state government said on Wednesday.

The minister met Union minister of state for IT and electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar in New Delhi and appraised the Union minister about the Telangana government’s plans to generate around Rs 2.5 lakh crore worth production in the electronics sector.

Rama Rao told the Union minister that the state government’s plans will create 16 lakh jobs through electronic manufacturing clusters in the next 10 years and sought Centre's assistance to meet these targets.

TRS MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, K.R. Suresh Reddy, IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Nalgonda Collector Gaurav Uppal were among those who were present in the meeting along with Rama Rao.

He brought to the notice of the Centre that, as part of Make in India and Telangana, the existing two electronic clusters were nearing capacity and urged him to grant two more clusters through EMC 2.0 scheme (Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme).

Rama Rao also sought the revival of ITIR project to Hyderabad or grant ITIR-type project to help Telangana to achieve further growth in the IT sector and provide more employment opportunities to youth in the country.