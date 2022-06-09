Nation Politics 09 Jun 2022 Jagan sets target of ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan sets target of winning all seats in 2024 elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jun 9, 2022, 2:22 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2022, 2:22 am IST
He has asked party leaders to be with the people for eight months to strengthen its relations with the mass
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has set a target of winning all the assembly seats for the YSR Congress in the 2024 elections. He has asked party leaders to be with the people for eight months to strengthen its relations with the mass.

The CM addressed the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prubhatvam workshop for party functionaries including ministers, regional coordinators, MLAs, district party presidents and others at the party office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

 

Recalling the landslide wins for the YSRC in the assembly elections and later the local body polls, he said, “Nothing is difficult to achieve if we have the will, commitment and readiness to do hard work.”

Gadapa Gadapa ki Prabuthvam is an ongoing programme through the next eight months. This apart, a workshop would be held by the YSRC every month to discuss the outcome of the programmes based on public feedback.

Jagan said the door-to-door campaign should be conducted in every secretariat for 2-3 days from morning to evening. The plan is to cover ten secretariats a month and the fieldwork should be done for at least 20 days each month.

 

In the monthly workshops, suggestions will be taken to focus on improving the mass-contact programme. Special focus should be laid on resolving public grievances during this period, the CM said, and asked party leaders to treat all requests from the people with utmost importance.

Asserting that the government has done many good things in the last three years, especially in public welfare, Jagan said winning in all constituencies is not impossible. “Let us target winning all the 175 seats,” he said.

“In door-to-door campaign, each of us should go and explain to the people the good initiatives of the government, and how the family was benefitted. Welfare schemes reached all eligible beneficiaries irrespective of their caste, religion or political affiliation. Thus, we are going to every house with letters explaining the government’s welfare activities,” the CM said.

 

The chief minister said development is visible in each village through RBKs, village secretariats, village clinics and Nadu-Nedu, transforming schools and hospitals. People believe the government is doing good for them and thus they gave a clear majority to us even in municipalities like Kuppam, he said.

Jagan said that even during the crisis situations like the Ukraine war, which resulted in the prices of coal rising majorly, the government didn't back off from providing free electricity to farmers. It sanctioned an additional amount of `40 crore every day for purchasing coal, the CM said.

 

The state government has reached benefits of its welfare schemes to 87 per cent of the families in the state without any discrimination and bias. The initiatives like RBKs, Village Clinics, Nadu Nedu programme in schools and Village/Ward Secretariats were new and took governance closer to the people, he said.

The CM said it is important for the YSRC leaders to ensure the families give a missed call after meeting them during the door-to-door campaign. “We need to ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out of the welfare schemes. The state government is releasing payments twice a year during December and July to the beneficiaries who have applied and become eligible after the launch of the scheme as per the welfare calendar,” Jagan said.

 

...
Tags: chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI Photo)

YSRC leaders flay Nadda for comments against Jagan rule

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Anti-cyclone conditions preventing entry of monsoon in AP

Minister K.T.Rama Rao along with MPs meeting with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology at Electranic Niketan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 8 Jun 2022. (DC/ D. Kamraj)

KTR meets union IT minister, seeks more funds, projects to TS

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Image: PTI)

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After SC verdict boost, KCR leaves on Bharat Yatra today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald money laundering case

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

BJP ended 'culture of corruption' in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 51 feet bronze statue of Lord Parshuram, at Tezu in Lohit district, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Earnest attempt to rob Muslims, alleges Owaisi

The Mathura district court’s order on Thursday came in the wake of a revision plea filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman and Asthan Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi, through ‘next of friends’ Ranjana Agnihotri and others. — DC file image

Buzz in BJP over Naqvi's exclusion from Rajya Sabha list

Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for Naqvi (in picture) and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. — ANI file image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->