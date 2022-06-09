Jagan sets target of winning all seats in 2024 elections

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has set a target of winning all the assembly seats for the YSR Congress in the 2024 elections. He has asked party leaders to be with the people for eight months to strengthen its relations with the mass.

The CM addressed the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prubhatvam workshop for party functionaries including ministers, regional coordinators, MLAs, district party presidents and others at the party office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Recalling the landslide wins for the YSRC in the assembly elections and later the local body polls, he said, “Nothing is difficult to achieve if we have the will, commitment and readiness to do hard work.”

Gadapa Gadapa ki Prabuthvam is an ongoing programme through the next eight months. This apart, a workshop would be held by the YSRC every month to discuss the outcome of the programmes based on public feedback.

Jagan said the door-to-door campaign should be conducted in every secretariat for 2-3 days from morning to evening. The plan is to cover ten secretariats a month and the fieldwork should be done for at least 20 days each month.

In the monthly workshops, suggestions will be taken to focus on improving the mass-contact programme. Special focus should be laid on resolving public grievances during this period, the CM said, and asked party leaders to treat all requests from the people with utmost importance.

Asserting that the government has done many good things in the last three years, especially in public welfare, Jagan said winning in all constituencies is not impossible. “Let us target winning all the 175 seats,” he said.

“In door-to-door campaign, each of us should go and explain to the people the good initiatives of the government, and how the family was benefitted. Welfare schemes reached all eligible beneficiaries irrespective of their caste, religion or political affiliation. Thus, we are going to every house with letters explaining the government’s welfare activities,” the CM said.

The chief minister said development is visible in each village through RBKs, village secretariats, village clinics and Nadu-Nedu, transforming schools and hospitals. People believe the government is doing good for them and thus they gave a clear majority to us even in municipalities like Kuppam, he said.

Jagan said that even during the crisis situations like the Ukraine war, which resulted in the prices of coal rising majorly, the government didn't back off from providing free electricity to farmers. It sanctioned an additional amount of `40 crore every day for purchasing coal, the CM said.

The state government has reached benefits of its welfare schemes to 87 per cent of the families in the state without any discrimination and bias. The initiatives like RBKs, Village Clinics, Nadu Nedu programme in schools and Village/Ward Secretariats were new and took governance closer to the people, he said.

The CM said it is important for the YSRC leaders to ensure the families give a missed call after meeting them during the door-to-door campaign. “We need to ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out of the welfare schemes. The state government is releasing payments twice a year during December and July to the beneficiaries who have applied and become eligible after the launch of the scheme as per the welfare calendar,” Jagan said.