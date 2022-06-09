Nation Politics 09 Jun 2022 Fourteen in fray for ...
Fourteen in fray for Atmakur bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
This byelection was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA and minister Mekapati Goutham of the YSR Congress in February last
The polling for the assembly segment will be held on June 23, while the counting of votes will take place on June 26. — Representational image/PTI
TIRUPATI: Fourteen candidates were in the fray for the crucial June 23 Atmakur assembly byelection in Nellore district after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Thursday.

This byelection was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA and minister Mekapati Goutham of the YSR Congress in February last. After scrutiny, 15 out of 28 nominations were found in order. After independent candidate Subba Reddy withdrew his papers on Thursday, only 14 are left in the fray.   

 

The candidates of parties were Mekapati Vikram of YSRC, Bharat Kumar of the BJP, Nanda Obulesu of the BSP, SK. Jaleel of the Navarang Congress, SK. Moinuddin of IUML, B. Ravi of HMRD, P. Hazarathaiah of Janam Manam, and Mahboob Basha of Anna YSRC.

Independent candidates were: B. Ratnam, Penchala Mohan, P. Amarnath Reddy, R. Malakondaiah, T. Sashidhar Reddy and L. Venkataiah, stated returning officer and joint collector Harendira Prasad.

The polling for the assembly segment will be held on June 23, while the counting of votes will take place on June 26, as per the ECI schedule.

 

