Telangana starts 19 diagnostic centres at govt hospitals; free service on offer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2021, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 11:54 pm IST
A festive mood was evident at the centres as people are getting the expensive diagnostic services without any payment
These centres will undertake 57 types of tests relating to coronavirus, blood, urine, diabetes, hypertension, cardiac ailments, orthopaedic cases, liver, kidney, thyroid related x-ray, biochemistry, pathology etc. — Representational image
HYDERABAD: The public healthcare system in Telangana state got a boost on Wednesday with the launch of 19 diagnostic centres at various government hospitals across districts. Each diagnostic Centre has been set up at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore.

A festive mood was evident at these centres as ministers inaugurated them, as people are getting the expensive diagnostic services without any payment.
 

 

These centres were at Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Jangoan, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Jagtial, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Siricilla, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Gadwal and Asifabad district headquarters.
 

Ministers hailed the start of free diagnostic centres in government hospitals and said this is a landmark in the history of the public healthcare system in the state.
 

They said chief minister Chandrashekar Rao planned to spend Rs 10,000 crore for the development of government hospitals and Rs 5,000 crore for setting up seven new government medical colleges and nursing colleges this year.
 

 

The ministers said the blood samples collected from patients at all government hospitals including PHCs would get tested in TDC and soft copies of the reports would be sent to the doctor and patient. This would mean a significant change in the health care services at rural level by ensuring early detection of the diseases.


These centres will undertake 57 types of tests relating to coronavirus, blood, urine, diabetes, hypertension, cardiac ailments, orthopaedic cases, liver, kidney, thyroid related x-ray, biochemistry, pathology etc.
 

 

These centres have been provided with advanced testing equipment such as fully automatic immunoassay analyser, five-part cell counter and urine analyser. ECG, 2D Echo, ultrasound, digital x-ray and other such imaging testing units are also provided, which can produce 400 to 800 reports per hour.

 

