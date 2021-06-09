Huzurabad will herald new era in Telangana, asserts Etala

Rajendar declared that like the Karimnagar Simhagarjana, Huzurabad by-election will be a Kurukshetra battle between justice and injustice. — Twitter

KARIMNAGAR: People of Shabunipally and Kaniparthi villages in Kamalapur mandal of Huzurabad accorded a warm welcome to former minister Etala Rajendar when the latter visited his assembly constituency for the first time after meeting leaders of BJP in Delhi.

He was taken by his supporters in a long convoy of vehicles to his house in Kamalapur, where he addressed media on Tuesday. Rajendar said after resigning from TRS, he wishes to take the blessings of people belonging to his native place before launching his crusade against the ruling party. He expressed his gratitude to women, youth and other people who gave his a grand welcome from Shambunipet to Kamalapur.

The former minister said people have expressed their disappointment for the injustice that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has meted out to him despite serving the party for 19 long years.

People are cursing the Chief Minister for encouraging leaders who had once tried to suppress the Telangana movement, while ignoring the real fighters of the movement. He said people are ready to teach Chandrasekhar Rao a fitting lesson.

Rajendar declared that like the Karimnagar Simhagarjana, Huzurabad by-election will be a Kurukshetra battle between justice and injustice. He said students, working sections, intellectuals and women have assured that they would be with him, like they have been for the past 19 years.

He appealed to the people of Huzurabad constituency to come out from every house in each village and participate in the by-election and teach a befitting lesson to TRS party and CM Chandrasekhar Rao.