Nation Politics 09 Jun 2021 Andhra Pradesh gover ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh government to directly pay YSR Bima

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 10, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2021, 12:11 am IST
New change in force from July 1: Jagan Mohan Reddy
It will extend Rs 1 lakh if an earning member in 18-50 age group dies naturally, and Rs 5 lakh if a person between 18-70 years dies in accident. It is already incurring premium expenses. — ANI
 It will extend Rs 1 lakh if an earning member in 18-50 age group dies naturally, and Rs 5 lakh if a person between 18-70 years dies in accident. It is already incurring premium expenses. — ANI

VIJAYAWADA: A massive amount of Rs 1.35 lakh crore could be disbursed to beneficiaries and credited directly into their bank accounts the past two years, thanks to transparency and honesty, noted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.  Of this total disbursement, direct benefit transfer schemes account for Rs 95,000 crore, and the remaining was spent on welfare schemes.

Taking pride in the achievement, the Chief Minister directed senior officials at a review meeting on YSR Bima on Wednesday to clear all the pending insurance claims by July 1.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the officials of the finance department for their hard work in reaching welfare benefits to the public even during Covid times. He said that despite the crippling effect on state finances by the Covid-induced lockdown, the government was moving ahead without holding back any welfare scheme.

On the occasion, the CM asked the officials to implement the YSR Bima scheme with new changes from July 1. Hereafter, the state government would directly provide assistance to the families of the deceased. Insurance of Rs 1 lakh would be paid if an earning member in the 18-50 age group dies naturally, and Rs 5 lakh if a person aged between 18-70 years is killed in an accident.

 

The CM called for fast settlement of claims by making the process simpler and easier. He asked the officials to reach out to the families which lost earning members. Compensation should be paid within a month of receiving an application.

In addition to these, the Chief Minister told the authorities to compensate for the deaths of farmers, accidental death of fishermen, deaths of livestock, without any delay. He instructed the Collectors to report on all types of insurance claims every three months. Village, ward secretariats could be involved for screening the applications, he said.

 

The officials explained that the government started the YSR Bima scheme for about 1.4 crore ration cardholders across the state, and was bearing all expenses including premium payment despite the central government withdrawing from the scheme. The Centre used to bear 50 per cent of the premium amount.

The officials pointed out the huge pendency of applications at banks as accounts are neither opened nor linked to insurance.

Even after completing the paper process, 45 days time is treated as a lean period during which compensation is not paid if any earning member dies. Almost 12,039 people died within the 45-day period of taking insurance and no compensation was paid to those families by the banks.

 

However, the intervention by the Chief Minister saw that Rs 254.72 crore was paid to the affected families on humanitarian grounds.

So far only 60 lakh accounts have been opened and 58 lakh applications are pending. In regard to claims, 6,173 applications were received till date, where only 2,839 documents were uploaded and 152 families received the claim settlement. To make it easy for the distressed families, officials recommended that the government bring in certain changes in the scheme, so the government could compensate families directly under the YSR Bima.

 

...
Tags: jagan welfare schemes, ysr bima into beneficiary account, direct benefit transfer schemes, andhra pradesh welfare schemes, settlement of claims easier ysr bima, ysr bima applicable for 1.4 crore ration card holders
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Earlier, contempt cases were filed against him in matters relating to his tenure at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also. “Nearly 250 contempt cases were pending against the chief secretary,” sources said. — DC Image

Rs 60 crore state fund to fight contempt cases

Another person interrogated on Wednesday was Kiran Kumar Yadav, a YSR Congress activist from Pulivendula. — DC Image

CBI interrogates three in Vivekananda murder case

The waste generated in the process is sent to a tailing pond constructed near Kottala village. From there it is sent to sumps, refined and reused for industry purposes. — Representational image

Grave risk to Kadapa villages from uranium

As the junior doctors requested the Deputy CM for an incentive/hike in stipend, the latter assured to look into the issue based on feasibility. — Representational image/DC

Junior doctors call off strike after talks in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi reviews COVID situation, says localised containment strategies need of hour

Chairing a high-level meeting, Modi said states should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra)

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking immediate intervention in Lakshadweep

Mr Gandhi also said in his letter that the administrator's attempt to undermine the islands' ecological sanctity is evident in the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation. (DC)

Graffiti artist among 20 arrested over anti- Israel protests in J&K

J&K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir Valley. — PTI file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham