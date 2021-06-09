Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2021 CM Jagan writes anot ...
CM Jagan writes another letter to Modi seeking funds for Greenfield colonies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2021, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 7:50 am IST
To ensure quality construction of these houses, we have created a post, equivalent to Additional District Magistrate rank, in all districts
CM Jagan said that AP government distributed 68,381 acres of land to the poor and decided to construct 28.35 lakh pucca houses in the Greenfield houses. (Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writes another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking support from the Union government for 28.35 lakh pucca houses as Greenfield colonies under Mega Housing programme. CM Jagan said that AP government distributed 68,381 acres of land to the poor and decided to construct 28.35 lakh pucca houses in the Greenfield houses.

CM Jagan said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship program of Government of India being implemented jointly by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) and Ministry of Rural Development, is one of the path breaking welfare programmes in the world. He further said that the programme addresses housing shortage among the under privileged household categories (EWS) including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible households by the year 2022, when Nation completes 75 years of its Independence. He stated that this nation-wide programme has further progressed India's journey of achieving UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

 

CM Jagan said, “In continuation to the ongoing efforts of Government of India towards empowerment of people in line with 'housing for all' vision, I would like to humbly submit that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has taken the vision forward and has acquired 68,381 acres of land and allotted house sites at the rate of 1 cent in urban areas and 1.5 cent in rural & Urban Development Authority areas, to 30.76 lakhs beneficiaries spread across 17,005 Greenfield colonies at an estimated cost of Rs. 23,535 Crores. We are now assisting these beneficiaries to construct 28.30 lakh pucca houses in proposed 17,005 Greenfield colonies, under PMAY Urban and Gramin programme with an estimated cost of Rs. 50,944 Crores.”

 

The Chief Minister wrote, “ To ensure quality and timely construction of these houses, we have created a post, equivalent to Additional District Magistrate rank, in all the districts by the designation of 'Joint Collector, Housing'. These posts are being manned by Direct Recruit young IAS Officers. With such strong thrust from the Government of India, State Government, and district level institutional mechanism, I am hopeful that these houses will be constructed by the end of the mission period. However, the objectives of the PMAY programme will not be fulfilled without development of basic infrastructure in these Greenfield colonies. In Andhra Pradesh, construction of such basic infrastructural amenities requires an estimated amount of Rs.34,109 Crores. Sir may appreciate that the State Government has spent a total of Rs. 23,535 Crores in providing house sites to all eligible beneficiaries under PMAY programme.”

 

CM Jagan said, “Presently, the PMAY Urban and Gramin programme envisages the development of basic infrastructure in all these Greenfield colonies by the State Governments. In this regard, I would like to humbly submit that it will be difficult for State Governments to bear such huge cost. I request your kind self to visualize a scenario wherein, houses will be completed and fit for occupancy but due to lack of basic infrastructure, couldn't be occupied by the intended beneficiaries. In such a case, all the investments made in procuring land for house sites and assistance received under PMAY programme may not yield optimum results.”

 

The Chief Minister concluded by appealing, “I request your kind intervention to direct the concerned Ministries i.e. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) and Ministry of Rural Development to incorporate the creation of basic infrastructure in Greenfield colonies, also as a part of assistance given to State Governments under the PMAY programme.”

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, narendra modi, jagan writes letter to modi, greenfield colonies jagan, 28.35 lakh pucca houses in greenfield colonies, pedalandariki illu, pradhan mantri awas yojana, housing for all, financial aid for basic infra in greenfield colonies, jagan asks funds under pmay scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


