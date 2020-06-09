PM Modi's unscientific stunts cannot control pandemic: Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Modi government had utterly failed in tackling Covid-19 crisis. He asked people not to depend on the government and take precautionary measures on their own.

Addressing the media, Owaisi said the Centre was least bothered about the miseries of the common people, who have been left in the lurch.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to clap and light a lamp to contain Coronavirus, but these ‘unscientific’ stunts cannot control the pandemic. The government imposed the lockdown at a time when only 560 people had contacted the virus. Economic activities were allowed resumption after about one crore guest labourers had reached their states. He wanted to know who was responsible for the death of 85 of them in trains. The mortality rate in Gujarat, which has abysmal medical infrastructure, is higher than the national average, he said.

Owaisi said that 120 million people have lost their jobs. Among them are contract labourers, guest labourers and domestic helps. Nothing has been done for them. A journalist succumbed to the virus in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He questioned why the Centre was hiding details about its diplomatic dialogue with China over the border issues and the LAC situation.

The MIM chief said “The home minister and the defence minister can easily tell us what they are communicating to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Why are they maintaining silence on whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh, and if so to what length?”

Targeting home minister Amit Shah’s digital rally in Bihar, he said that while guest labourers were dying in trains, virtual rallies were being taken out by BJP and JD (U). He alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Bihar Nitish Kumar had tried to stop the labourers from entering the state. He also slammed Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, over his recent comments on reserving Delhi hospitals for only locals.

Speaking on minister K.T. Rama Rao getting a notice from the Green Tribunal, Owaisi said he stood by the minister, who had earlier clarified that he has no link with the issue.

On electricity bills, he said the officials have claimed that there was no fault in billing, which was a single bill that covered three months of power consumption.