Nation Politics 09 Jun 2020 Have Chinese occupie ...
Nation, Politics

Have Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?: Rahul Gandhi questions Rajnath

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2020, 9:00 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 9:29 am IST
On Monday, Singh took a jibe at Congress after Gandhi raised questions over the issue.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh if Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

"Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?" the Congress leader tweeted.

 

On Monday, Singh took a jibe at Congress after Gandhi raised questions over the issue of a border dispute with China. "Haath me dard ho to dawa kije, haath hi jab dard ho to kya kije," Singh said.

The couplet roughly translates to, "You apply medicine to the hand when it pains, but what to do when the hand itself is the cause of pain."

Singh made the reference in relation to the Congress' election symbol.
India and China have been locked in a dispute over the heavy military build-up by People's Liberation Army (PLA) where they have brought in more than 5,000 troops along the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The Chinese Army's intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment.

The Chinese have also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory.

A meeting between military commanders of India and China to discuss and resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh also took place on June 6. Later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two countries have agreed to "peacefully" resolve the situation in the border areas by continuing the military and diplomatic engagements.

