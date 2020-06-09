77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Politics 09 Jun 2020 China, India pull ba ...
Nation, Politics

China, India pull back at three points in Ladakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jun 9, 2020, 9:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 9:55 pm IST
Further talks are scheduled between the two armies on Wednesday
In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs, the Ngari Gansa civil-military airport base is seen near the border with India in far western region of Tibet in China. There is evidence of development around the airport. Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks. (AP)
 In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs, the Ngari Gansa civil-military airport base is seen near the border with India in far western region of Tibet in China. There is evidence of development around the airport. Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks. (AP)

New Delhi: As a confidence-building measure, Chinese and Indian armies have slightly moved back from three flash points in eastern Ladakh.

The Chinese army has pulled back its troops from Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling Point 15, and Hot Springs by 2 km. The Indian Army reciprocated by retracting some of its troops and vehicles from the area.

 

Major General level talks between the two sides are scheduled on Wednesday to try to resolve the month-long stand-off between the two armies at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). These will be a follow-up of the Lieutenant General level talks which were held between Indian and Chinese armies on Saturday. There will also be Brigadier and Commanding Officers levels this week at Galwan and Hot Springs areas.  

The main contention between Indian and Chinese troops remains the Northern bank of Pangong Tso lake where Chinese troops have pitched tents at finger 4 location to prevent the Indian army to patrol till Finger 8 which India believes is part of its territory. The troops from the two sides were involved in a brutal clash at Pangong Tso on the intervening night of May 5th and May 6th.   

There is a possibility that another round of Lieutenant General level talks may be needed to try to resolve the Pangong Tso issue.

However, the major threat still remains the massive buildup by both armies along with artillery, armored vehicles and tanks in their in-depth areas along the line of actual control (LAC). Until and unless these troops move back to the peace-time locations the threat perception will remain high at the LAC.   

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had said on Monday that talks between top India-China military commanders have been “very positive” and both countries have agreed that further talks will be held to resolve the current “tussle” at the line of actual control (LAC). He had said that the border dispute between India and China has been going on from a long time and “we want that this border dispute should be resolved as soon as possible.”

Indian army’s 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh  and People’s Liberation Army’s South Xinjiang Military Region, commander Maj Gen Liu Lin had held over 5 hours long meeting on Saturday in Moldo.

India has asked China to reduce the build-up of its troops at the LAC and revert back to the status quo of April in Pangong Tso, Hot Springs and Galwan Valley.

...
Tags: pangong tso, galwan, ladakh, india china standoff


Latest From Nation

Collection of sharp stone tools near Idur-Kunjadi

Site discovered at Idur-Kunjadi indicates that the Mesolithic people were active

Representational image (PTI)

Corona rips Chamrajnagar off its green tag

Fire break-out in Assam

Assam: Massive fire breaks out at Baghjan gas well

Vehicles ply neat CST, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. PTI photo

Mumbai most expensive Indian city for expats, 19th most expensive in Asia: Survey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

''Unfortunate'' says Mayawati on CM Kejriwal reserving Delhi hospitals for Delhiites

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (PTI Photo)

'Priyanka Twitter Vadra' not national leader, couldn't even help Rahul win: Maurya

File image of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (AP)

RJD launches utensil banging campaign against Amit Shah's rally

RJD members, led by senior leader Rabri Devi protest in Patna on Sunday. (Twitter/RJD)

PM Modi's unscientific stunts cannot control pandemic: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Akal Takht jathedar: Sikhs will accept Khalistan if government offers it

The head priest of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal (left) speak to the media persons after offering prayers on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, 2020. The Indian military's June 1984 assault on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, called Operation Blue Star, was aimed at flushing out militants holed up inside demanding an independent Sikh homeland. The struggle culminated in the deadly storming of the Golden Temple, Sikhism's holiest shrine. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham