Sumalatha Ambareesh in BJP office, refutes rumours of joining saffron party

BENGALURU: In a significant development, Mrs Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate who trounced Nikhil Kumaraswamy in a high-voltage battle in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, met south India organizing secretary, B. L Santosh, and other senior leaders in the BJP headquarters here on Saturday.

Though she scotched rumours of her entry into the BJP, sources in the party said her meeting with Mr Santosh assumes significance in view of his proximity to party president and home minister Amit Shah. She is likely to route her request to the Union government for allocation of plentiful funds for developmental projects in her constituency through Mr Santosh.

Emerging out of the meeting, Mrs Ambareesh played down her visit, saying it was a mere courtesy visit as she felt she ought to convey her thanks to everyone who supported her during the general elections. "I came here to thank BJP workers who worked for me during the elections. I did not have the opportunity to meet Mr Santhoshji, so I came and met him. I sought the co-operation of BJP leaders for overall development of Mandya," she told the media.

Interestingly, she called on Mr Santosh, beta noire of state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa, while the latter was away touring drought-hit areas. She met Mr Santosh after offering floral tributes to Bharatambe.