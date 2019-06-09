Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 09 Jun 2019 Sumalatha Ambareesh ...
Nation, Politics

Sumalatha Ambareesh in BJP office, refutes rumours of joining saffron party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2019, 3:08 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 3:23 am IST
Interestingly, she called on Mr Santosh, beta noire of state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa, while the latter was away touring drought-hit areas.
Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh at the BJP state office in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)
 Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh at the BJP state office in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)

BENGALURU: In a significant development, Mrs Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate who trounced Nikhil Kumaraswamy in a high-voltage battle in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, met south India organizing secretary, B. L Santosh, and other senior leaders in the BJP headquarters here on Saturday.

Though she scotched rumours of her entry into the BJP, sources in the party said her meeting with Mr Santosh assumes significance in view of his proximity to party president and home minister Amit Shah. She is likely to route her request to the Union government for allocation of plentiful funds for developmental projects in her constituency through Mr Santosh.  

 

Emerging out of the meeting, Mrs Ambareesh played down her visit, saying it was a mere courtesy visit as she felt she ought to convey her thanks to everyone who supported her during the general elections. "I came here to thank BJP workers who worked for me during the elections. I did not have the opportunity to meet Mr Santhoshji, so I came and met him. I sought the co-operation of BJP leaders for overall development of Mandya," she told the media.

Interestingly, she called on Mr Santosh, beta noire of state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa, while the latter was away touring drought-hit areas. She met Mr Santosh after offering floral tributes to Bharatambe.

...
Tags: amit shah, sumalatha ambareesh, nikhil kumaraswamy, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Slowly but surely the total number of rainy days in a year are declining, which suggests that intensive rain is increasing, that doesn’t bode well for crops. Besides declining rainy days, spatial and temporal variations are rising, suggesting that NIK will in future see much harsher and extreme climatic conditions.

Time to refocus on strategies to cope with frequent droughts in North Karnataka

Dharwad cattle market

In North Karnataka, drought drives the farmer, his beloved cattle apart

The fed up people have now started a hashtag campaign, #WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInUttaraKannada, which drew the attention of Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy as hundreds participated in it Saturday evening.

Karwar: Locals begin twitter drive for hospital

Malikayya Guttedar

BJP defeated Gabbar Singh of Kalaburagi in Lok Sabha poll: Malikayya Guttedar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. (Photo: ANI)
 

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

The facility will be called ‘Young Leaders’ Training Wing’. (Photo: For representational purpose)
 

Toyota Glanza G vs V: major differences

The G variant gets guidelines whereas the V variant comes with LED DRLs.
 

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

According to NASA, it will send the first woman and next man to step foot on the moon in 2024. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood stereotyping rampant in new ‘Aladdin’ movie

But while the live action “Aladdin” does succeed in rectifying some aspects of Hollywood’s long history of stereotyping and whitewashing Middle Easterners, it still leaves much to be desired. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Transport minister D C Thammanna abuses villagers for voting for Sumalatha Ambareesh

Transport minister, D C Thammanna

Amit Shah to meet key party leaders on June 13 and14

Shah's three-year term had ended earlier this year but the party had asked him to continue as it postponed organisational polls to focus on the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

I haven't met single woman, who is unhappy with free metro travel proposal: Kejriwal

'The scheme will be rolled out within two-and-a-half months. I've asked each and every woman here, and not a single woman I've met since morning has told me she is not happy with free travel in metro and bus,' he claimed. (Photo: File)

HD Kumaraswamy to expand Karnataka ministry on June 12

The coalition government is said to be in deep water after the BJP's clean sweep in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

'JDU nothing to do with Prashant Kishor's work,' says Nitish Kumar

On Thursday, election strategist Kishor, who is credited with successfully strategising Modi's Prime Ministerial campaign in 2014 and some others later, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is believed to have agreed to work with her in the state. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham