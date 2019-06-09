Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: AUS vs IND LIVE; Match will commence at 3 pm
 
Nation Politics 09 Jun 2019 Ravinder Raina claim ...
Nation, Politics

Ravinder Raina claims he's on Hizbul Mujahideen's hit list

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
'Pakistan and terrorists are cowards. They only know to backstab,’ Raina said.
‘Our mission is to make nationalist forces strong in the state and I will continue doing it. We will continue to boost the morale of our security forces,’ Raina also said. (Photo: Twitter | @RavinderBJPJK)
 ‘Our mission is to make nationalist forces strong in the state and I will continue doing it. We will continue to boost the morale of our security forces,’ Raina also said. (Photo: Twitter | @RavinderBJPJK)

Jammu: President of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Raina has claimed that he is on the hit list of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Speaking to ANI, Raina claimed that he was briefed by some senior officials of intelligence agencies that three terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen have done a recce of his residence and BJP office in the state.

 

"Pakistan and terrorists are cowards. They only know to backstab. This shows their frustration. Senior officials of intelligence agencies have informed me that three terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen, one from Pakistan and two from Kashmir have done a recce of my residence and party office. According to inputs, the terrorists are planning a fidayeen attack," he said.

Raina, who has been quite vocal against Pakistan and its proxy terror apparatus in the state, maintained that he is not afraid of such things and will continue to promote nationalism in the Valley.

"However, there is nothing to worry about. We used to work like a soldier, and will continue to do so. Our mission is to make nationalist forces strong in the state and I will continue doing it. We will continue to boost the morale of our security forces," he added.

...
Tags: ravinder raina, hizbul mujahideen, bjp, jammu and kashmir, fidayeen attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'I pay tribute to tribal honour, autonomy and culture youth icon 'veer Birsa Munda' on his death anniversary,' Rahul Gandhi posted online. (Photo: File)

Rahul pays tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda

The south Indian states, especially Tamil Nadu, opposed the reference to Hindi in the three-language. (Photo: Twitter)

HRD Minister to call meet with states on draft education policy

The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

BJP's Mukul Roy alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unleashed a

After killing of workers, BJP delegation to visit Sandeshkhali in WB



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT review: A fashionista’s fantasy!

With the Stylish, one of the primary focuses of the brand is to appeal to an audience who places fashion and style as high as performance.
 

In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

India and the Maldives have agreed to launch a passenger-cum-cargo ferry service between Kerala's Kochi and the Maldivian capital Male via Kulhudhuffushi atoll to strengthen connectivity between the two countries and boost tourism. (Representational Image)
 

India's first Dinosaur museum inaugurated in Gujarat

It has been claimed that it was the country's first such museum and the world's third park. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mahindra Thar DI discontinued; signature edition to launch soon

Thar DI was priced between Rs 6.72 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-Delhi).
 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

HRD Minister calls meet with ministers of states on draft education policy

The south Indian states, especially Tamil Nadu, opposed the reference to Hindi in the three-language. (Photo: Twitter)

After killing of workers, BJP delegation to visit Sandeshkhali in WB

BJP's Mukul Roy alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unleashed a

Greater participation of MSMEs boosts domestic, global trade: Piyush Goyal at G20

'A greater participation of MSMEs in developing countries will boost both domestic and global trade because they are crucial for jobs and income generation on which the livelihood of millions is dependent,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

Senior AIADMK leader asks for change in party leadership

Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami (Photo: File)

Amid controversy over NEP, text in Hindi on signages painted black in TN

Text in Hindi language on signages at the BSNL office and the Post Office outside Trichy Airport was painted black on Saturday by unidentified people. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham