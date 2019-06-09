Cricket World Cup 2019

Amid controversy over NEP, text in Hindi on signages painted black in TN

Published Jun 9, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 11:36 am IST
The incident comes after controversy erupted over three-language formula proposed in the draft of Centre's new National Educational Policy.
Text in Hindi language on signages at the BSNL office and the Post Office outside Trichy Airport was painted black on Saturday by unidentified people. (Photo: ANI)
Trichy: Text in Hindi language on signages at the BSNL office and the Post Office outside Trichy Airport was painted black on Saturday by unidentified people.

The incident comes after a controversy erupted over the three-language formula proposed in the draft of Centre's new National Educational Policy.

 

All the parties in Tamil Nadu protested against what they alleged was "imposition of Hindi" on non-Hindi speaking states.

The Central government, however, clarified that it was just a draft put up for discussion and that no policy decision has been made by the government in this regard.

Tags: tamil nadu, hindi language, national education policy, bsnl
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruchy


