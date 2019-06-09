Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Senior AIADMK leader asks for change in party leadership

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
In the recently concluded parliamentary elections, the AIADMK won just one seat out of 38 represented by Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami
 Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami (Photo: File)

Chennai: Senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former mayor of Madurai V Rajan Chellappa has asked for a change in party leadership after party’s poor performance in the parliamentary elections, the Hindustan Times reported.

In the recently concluded parliamentary elections, the AIADMK won just one seat out of 38 represented by Tamil Nadu. Also, in the bypolls held for 22 assembly constituencies, the party could manage only nine seats. The party, however, has managed to hold on to state government. 

 

“The present dual leadership is not helping the party. Instead, it is hindering speedy decision making on crucial issues. The need of the hour is a powerful single leadership, replacing the current dual one. The AIADMK General Council meeting should be convened without any further delay to elect a leader,” Chellappa said in Madurai on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu’s chief minister E Palaniswami, however, has denied any rift in the party. He also confuted the charge that the party has weakened under his leadership.

“There is no infighting in the party nor has it become weak. Neither there is any leadership crisis in the AIADMK. The fact that many party workers who had gone with the AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran are making a homecoming in droves is enough proof that the party continues to be strong as it was,” he told reporters in Salem.


