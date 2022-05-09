KCR cheated Dalits: Revanth

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that a secret pact between TRS, BJP and MIM had come to the fore after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state. The BJP government at the Centre is remote-controlling TRS while MIM is protecting the interests of both BJP and TRS. They are using the same language in their criticism of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Reddy said that IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has no moral right to talk about the Gandhi family, which had rejected the Prime Minister’s post. In contrast, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had cheated Dalits while going back on his promise of a Dalit as the first Chief Minister of Telangana state. He said that people are celebrating the Warangal declaration of the Congress party, whose election promises would be based on the financial resources of states, like the agriculture policy.

Alleging large-scale irregularities in works pertaining to Telangana martyrs memorial and Yadagirigutta, he said “we will not spare the guilty.”

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior party leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir also spoke.

J. Geetha Reddy, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and Ajmathulla Hussian were present.