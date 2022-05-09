Nation Politics 09 May 2022 KCR cheated Dalits: ...
Nation, Politics

KCR cheated Dalits: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 9, 2022, 7:35 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 7:44 am IST
KTR has no moral right to talk about the Gandhi family, which had rejected the Prime Minister’s post, the Congress leader said
TPCC president Revanth Reddy, TPCC working president J. Geeta Reddy, MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabir Ali addressing a media conference in Hyderabad (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
 TPCC president Revanth Reddy, TPCC working president J. Geeta Reddy, MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabir Ali addressing a media conference in Hyderabad (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that a secret pact between TRS, BJP and MIM had come to the fore after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state. The BJP government at the Centre is remote-controlling TRS while MIM is protecting the interests of both BJP and TRS. They are using the same language in their criticism of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Reddy said that IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has no moral right to talk about the Gandhi family, which had rejected the Prime Minister’s post. In contrast, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had cheated Dalits while going back on his promise of a Dalit as the first Chief Minister of Telangana state. He said that people are celebrating the Warangal declaration of the Congress party, whose election promises would be based on the financial resources of states, like the agriculture policy.

 

Alleging large-scale irregularities in works pertaining to Telangana martyrs memorial and Yadagirigutta, he said “we will not spare the guilty.”
Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior party leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir also spoke.

J. Geetha Reddy, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and Ajmathulla Hussian were present. 

...
Tags: trs bjp mim pact, bjp controlling trs, mim protecting interests of bjp trs, kcr cheated dalits
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Relations between the two groups soured when Janardhan began lobbying for an MLA ticket and started campaigning in the villages in Khanapur Assembly constituency. Reacting to his removal, Janardhan quickly created a new group with a similar name. — PTI

TRS man ousts ZP chief from WhatsApp group

Harish Rao (DC Image)

Harish cautions government doctors on private practice

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed Qatar Airways management to refund the ticket fare and pay compensation to the two. (Representational image:. AFP)

Qatar Airways asked to compensate couple

Many raised concern for animals, which consume food from the trash, including large quantities of plastic. Drainages are getting choked because of plastic, read many tweets.(S. Surender Reddy/DC

Garbage dumps at almost every nook and corner of Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)

Kishor may join Congress, submits 2024 poll plan

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (File Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->