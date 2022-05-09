Nation Politics 09 May 2022 Harish cautions gove ...
Harish cautions government doctors on private practice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 9, 2022, 8:10 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 8:50 am IST
The minister said government doctors must be available at their respective workplaces between 9 am and 4 pm
 Harish Rao (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Health minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday directed health department officials to ensure that no doctor in government service abstains during duty hours to practice privately.

The minister said government doctors must be available at their respective workplaces between 9 am and 4 pm. He said that hospital heads must ensure that medicines sent to government hospitals reach only the patients.

 

The state government, he said, was making available all types of medicines at its health care facilities. Doctors must prescribe only the generic names of drugs, he said.

Rao’s directions came at a review of the functioning of government hospitals and health care facilities in the state. The meeting was attended by all senior officials of the health department, hospital and government medical colleges heads.

The minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had doubled the health budget this year and funds must be used pragmatically.

 

He also stressed on the need to increase intake under Arogyasri scheme for deliveries, orthopaedic and general surgeries and all departments that fall under general medicine.

