CM Jagan greets all mothers

VIJAYAWADA: Conveying his greetings to mothers on the International Mother’s Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “A mother’s love is eternal and divine.” Remembering his mother, Y.S. Vijayalakshmi, on the occasion of Mother's Day, he shared an emotional message on Twitter about mother’s love.

“A mother’s love is eternal and divine. There can be no greater gift for my mother who has given me the gift of life, than to work towards the empowerment of all the mothers in AP (sic),” the Chief Minister wrote on Twitter.

In a separate programme on the occasion of International Mother’s Day, NTR district collector S. Dilli Rao felicitated mothers at his camp office at Vijayawada on Sunday. He said that the mother was the living god and everyone must salute to their mother.

He said that the mother was the first guru to every child, as she taught culture, virtues and morals to her children right from childhood. He said that in God’s creation the place of the mother is indefinable.

“There is a saying that God cannot be present everywhere, and so He created mother,” Dilli Rao said. The Vedas say ’Matrudevobhava,’ equating mothers God, he said. “The mother’s lap is the first school for every child. A mother always struggles for the success of her children.

Dilli Rao performed padabhivandanam to P. Kusuma Kumari, B. Hymavathi and others and presented them with new clothes and bouquets.