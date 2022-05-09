BJP plans 6 lakh crowd at Amit Shah’s May 14 rally

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a massive show of strength on May 14, the last day of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra. On Sunday, it crossed the 300-kilometre mark with his padayatra, on day 25, entering Gangapur village in Jadcherla Assembly constituency. Gusto marked the event with local BJYM workers making Sanjay cut a 300-kg cake.

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district on May 14, marking the yatra’s culmination.

Sanjay, on Sunday, directed party leaders and cadre to ensure a large attendance for the event. During a teleconference with party leaders, Sanjay urged them to launch protests across the state against the power tariff. The upwardly revised tariffs that came into effect on April 1 are being reflected in this month’s bills, he said.

For the April 14 meeting, Sanjay said at least 20 party workers must be mobilised to attend from booth-level party units, and at least 5,000 people from every Assembly constituency. The goal is to have around six lakh people attend Shah’s public meeting.