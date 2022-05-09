Nation Politics 09 May 2022 BJP plans 6 lakh cro ...
Nation, Politics

BJP plans 6 lakh crowd at Amit Shah’s May 14 rally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 9, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 9:07 am IST
May 14 marks the last day of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra
BJYM workers celebrate the completion of 300 kms of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra witha 300-kg cake in Jadcherla on Sunday. (DC)
 BJYM workers celebrate the completion of 300 kms of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra witha 300-kg cake in Jadcherla on Sunday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a massive show of strength on May 14, the last day of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra. On Sunday, it crossed the 300-kilometre mark with his padayatra, on day 25, entering Gangapur village in Jadcherla Assembly constituency. Gusto marked the event with local BJYM workers making Sanjay cut a 300-kg cake.

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district on May 14, marking the yatra’s culmination.

 

Sanjay, on Sunday, directed party leaders and cadre to ensure a large attendance for the event. During a teleconference with party leaders, Sanjay urged them to launch protests across the state against the power tariff. The upwardly revised tariffs that came into effect on April 1 are being reflected in this month’s bills, he said.

For the April 14 meeting, Sanjay said at least 20 party workers must be mobilised to attend from booth-level party units, and at least 5,000 people from every Assembly constituency. The goal is to have around six lakh people attend Shah’s public meeting.

 

...
Tags: padayathra, bjp state chief bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Relations between the two groups soured when Janardhan began lobbying for an MLA ticket and started campaigning in the villages in Khanapur Assembly constituency. Reacting to his removal, Janardhan quickly created a new group with a similar name. — PTI

TRS man ousts ZP chief from WhatsApp group

Harish Rao (DC Image)

Harish cautions government doctors on private practice

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed Qatar Airways management to refund the ticket fare and pay compensation to the two. (Representational image:. AFP)

Qatar Airways asked to compensate couple

Many raised concern for animals, which consume food from the trash, including large quantities of plastic. Drainages are getting choked because of plastic, read many tweets.(S. Surender Reddy/DC

Garbage dumps at almost every nook and corner of Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)

Kishor may join Congress, submits 2024 poll plan

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (File Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->