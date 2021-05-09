TRS begins ‘Mission Huzurabad, Manthani’

Officials brought in by Eatala Rajendar in the two respective constituencies of erstwhile Karimnagar district are now being transferred. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)

KARIMNAGAR: Having sacked former senior minister Etala Rajendar from the cabinet, Telangana Rashtra Samithi has launched “Mission Huzurabad and Manthani”. Under it, officials brought in by Rajendar in the two respective constituencies of erstwhile Karimnagar district are now being transferred.

The process of transferring officials started from the police department in Manthani constituency from Saturday night. However, the maximum officials issued notices of transfer from various departments are from Huzurabad constituency.

Huzurabad RDO Ben Shalom has been shifted to Hyderabad and Ch. Ravinder Reddy to Narsapur in Medak district. Tahsildars working in various mandals of Huzurabad constituency, including Bhav Singh and Jyothi Varalakshmi, have been transferred to Rajanna Sircilla district; and Narayana and Kanakaiah to Peddapalli district.

Earlier, when an official was transferred, the government clearly mentioned the place of new posting. But in the present transfers, only the names of districts have been given.

Government has also transferred MPDOs (mandal parishad development officers) in Huzurabad constituency. Kodimyal MPDO Ramesh has been brought into Huzurabad, Metpally MPDO Kalpana to Jammikunta, Korutla MPDO Srinivas to Veenavanka, and Warangal Rural MPDO Pallavi to Kamalapur mandal.

Police officials too transferred

Transfers have also been affected in police department. ACP Sundaragiri Srinivas Rao has been moved to DGP headquarters. Circle inspectors of Jammikunta Rural and Jammikunta town Sadan Kumar and Ch. Vidyasagar; and their Huzurabad counterpart Ramesh has been attached to Karimnagar range DIG.

They have been replaced by J. Suresh, who was working at SSC in Karimnagar as CI of Jammikunta Rural. V. Srinivas of special branch has been brought in as Huzurabad CI. Dharmapuri CI Ramchander Rao has been transferred to Jammikunta town.

In Manthani, state government has prepared a list of police officials closely associated with Peddapalli zilla parishad chief Putta Madhukar, who is facing allegations of being involved in murder of the advocate couple. They too are being transferred to other places.

Manthani circle inspector Mahendar Reddy has been transferred to Warangal Commissionerate, Mutharam sub-inspector Narasimha Rao to task force in Ramagundam, Ramagiri SI Mahendar to Basanth Nagar in Ramagundam, and Manthani SI Omkar has been transferred to Mulugu district.

Transfer of officials from the two constituencies makes it clear that the TRS government is tightening its grip on Huzurabad and Manthani constituencies.