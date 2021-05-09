Nation Politics 09 May 2021 AP sets up war rooms ...
Nation, Politics

AP sets up war rooms for seamless O2 supply

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 9, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 12:28 am IST
The state war room is responsible for monitoring the production, storage, transport, distribution, consumption and supply chain of LMO
Principal Secretary (Health) issued a Covid instant order-119 here on Saturday to constitute state and district-level oxygen war rooms and specified their responsibilities. (Photo: AP)
 Principal Secretary (Health) issued a Covid instant order-119 here on Saturday to constitute state and district-level oxygen war rooms and specified their responsibilities. (Photo: AP)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a state-level oxygen war room (SOWR ) and directed officials to constitute oxygen war rooms at district-level (DOWRs) also to facilitate uninterrupted supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the consuming points across the state.

Principal Secretary (Health) issued a Covid instant order-119 here on Saturday to constitute state and district-level oxygen war rooms and specified their responsibilities.

 

Accordingly, the state war room is responsible for monitoring the production, storage, transport, distribution, consumption and supply chain of LMO at the state level. It will function under the supervision of an IAS officer, S. Shan Mohan, under the overall guidance of Principal Secretary (Transport) M.T. Krishna Babu. It will have nodal officers from departments like industries, health, transport, revenue, disaster management, police and IT. Dedicated 24x7 helpline numbers will be set up to provide information to all the stakeholders and the public.

 

With regard to department-wise responsibilities, the industries department will coordinate the overall production and supply of LMO from source points as per the allocation order of the centre. It has also to ensure oxygen production capacity augmentation in the state. The health department has to compile and share information pertaining to oxygen beds, daily occupancy status, oxygen consumption and requirements from both government and private hospitals.

The transport department will shoulder the responsibility of getting more cryogenic vehicles for oxygen supply chain. It should also take responsibility for taking measures for airlifting, transport by rail, using ISO cryogenic tankers by rail for faster movement of LMO from production points to the state. The revenue department should allocate LMO vehicles to the districts. The police department will ensure unrestricted transport of LMO vehicles within and outside the state. The IT department shall provide technical support for implementing an ‘oxygen management module’ to give seamless access to SOWR and DOWRs.

 

The DOWRs will also be having nodal officers and responsibilities similar to those at SOWR. Several standard operating procedures are also stipulated for proper oxygen management.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh government oxygen war room, oxygen war rooms in ap, ap starts oxygen war room, state-level oxygen war room (sowr ), supply of liquid medical oxygen (lmo), covid instant order-119
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Late fee for application submission will not be collected up to May 15 in view of the severity of Covid-19 spread. — Representational image/DC

Deadline for application to TSPECET 2021 extended

The decision to set up the temporary hospital was taken in view of difficulties in transport of oxygen to hospitals located far away. — Representational image/AFP

500-bed hosp to come up close to steel plant

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu lashed out at YSRC government for harassing TD leaders across the state. — DC Image

Police book Lokesh for tweet against YSRC MLA

Though only very few Covid patients required ICU and other critical care during the first wave, this time round, we are seeing more patients needing such attention and they are taking longer to recover. — Representational image/PTI

Recovery eludes Covid patients in ICUs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

EC rules out clubbing poll phases

Polling for the sixth, seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29, respectively. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Kerala Assembly Polls: The three women in spotlight and the questions they raise

RMP leader K K Rema, mother of Walayar sisters and Congress leader and Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash. (Image: Facebook)

Opposition parties likely to form Federal Front following poll results

The CPI(ML) leader hoped that if there was a move to form a grand Opposition alliance, both the Congress and the Left would “change their outlook” and join the bandwagon. — PTI

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham