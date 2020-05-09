46th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

59,695

3,344

Recovered

17,887

1,111

Deaths

1,985

96

Maharashtra190633470731 Gujarat74031872449 Delhi6318202068 Tamil Nadu6009160540 Rajasthan35792011103 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh188784241 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana113272729 Jammu and Kashmir8233649 Karnataka75337630 Haryana6472798 Bihar5792675 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Politics 09 May 2020 IS Chahal replaces P ...
Nation, Politics

IS Chahal replaces Praveen Pardeshi as BMC Commissioner

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published May 9, 2020, 10:03 am IST
Updated May 9, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
The transfer of Pardeshi has invited political reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders.
File image of new BMC Commissioner IS Chahal.
 File image of new BMC Commissioner IS Chahal.

MUMBAI: A tussle between Maharashtra state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has resulted in transfer of the latter on Friday evening. Pardeshi would be the additional chief secretary of the state urban development department (UDD-I). He has been replaced by 1989 batch IAS officer Iqbal Singh Chahal, who was the principal secretary of UDD-I. The transfer of Pardeshi has invited political reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, with Mumbai contributing a bulk of the novel coronavirus cases at 11,967.

 

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “Owing to Thackeray Sarkar, Mumbai has become the corona capital of India. Now, they have made Praveen Pardeshi a scapegoat. The political leadership should take responsibility. Both the guardian ministers are accountable.”    

On Twitter, former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said, “The egos of two officers have eliminated one good officer during the time of Covid-19 crisis. Think about the egos of the officers. The BMC commissioner, who changed the state government’s decision of selling liquor, has today been transferred.”

Apart from Pardeshi, the government has transferred additional chief secretary, Public Works Department (PWD), Manoj Saunik, to the finance department. Ashwini Bhide has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of BMC. Former Thane commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal has been posted as AMC of BMC.

...
Tags: ajoy mehta, brihanmumbai municipal corporation (bmc), maharashtra government, coronavirus (covid-19), mumbai coronavirus outbreak, praveen pardeshi, is chahal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Health workers sanitizing an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz tested positive for coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

10 Indonesian Tablighis granted bail

The intensity of coronavirus infection in Mysuru district has come down.

Make us orange, please: Exhausted Mysuru officials want to change colour

Relief for Kollywood.

Relief to Kollywood: TN allows post-production work from May 11

A worker sits down for meal at the closed Koyambedu market in Chennai. (PTI)

‘Decentralise vegetable market to all zone to avoid another Koyambedu’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Railway workers' union to Sonia Gandhi: No petty politics over charging migrants

Representational image. (AP)

Avenge Handwara attack with another surgical strike, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena urges Centre to plan another surgical strike. (ANI)

CLP meeting starts at Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's residence

MP chief minister Kamal Nath (PTI photo)

End to terrorist safe havens key for Afghan peace: India to US

Afghan special forces stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

Kamal Nath steps down, MP governor accepts resignation

Kamal Nath (file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham