TS ministers hit back at Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 9, 2022, 2:06 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2022, 7:32 am IST
They strongly condemned the Governor's remarks made in Delhi that she could have pulled down the government
Hyderabad: Ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod on Friday hit back at Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for saying that the government had not made preparations for her visit to the Yadadri temple.

They said it's not possible to follow protocol if the Governor wanted to visit Yadadri temple within 20 minutes of deciding to make the visit.

 

They strongly condemned the Governor's remarks made in Delhi that she could have pulled down the government had she kept her approval pending for 15 days for commencement of budget session of the Assembly, as this could have resulted in dissolution of the House for not meeting within six months of the previous session.

In a media statement, Reddy said it was wrong on part of persons who hold Constitutional posts threatening to pull down democratically elected governments. He reminded Dr Soundararajan that the then undivided Andhra Pradesh Governor Ramlal who dissolved the N.T. Rama Rao government in 1984 drew the wrath of the public.

 

Satyavathi Rathod questioned the Governor's rationale behind meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi instead of President Ram Nath Kovind, as per Constitutional norms.

"How can a Governor meet the PM and Union ministers in Delhi and submit false reports on Telangana government to defame it? This proves that she is functioning like a BJP leader. If she functions as Governor, we will respect the Governor," Satyavathi Rathod said.

Reddy alleged that Dr Soundararajan she was acting in favour of BJP as she had earlier worked as the party’s state president in Tamil Nadu.

 

