KCR targeted Governor to overcome family feud, alleges Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Apr 9, 2022, 8:37 am IST
TPCC warned the government that paddy purchase centres should be opened by April 11, otherwise the party will stage statewide protests
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (DC)
HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had brought the Governor's office into controversy in order to overcome a feud in his family.

The TPCC chief said that as Chandrashekar Rao’s son and minister K.T. Rama Rao was pressurising him for the CM post, the CM had deliberately politicised the Governor's office, he said.

 

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MP said that they are not supporting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan but were seeking that the decorum of statutory institutions be protected.

The Congress leader said that it was to keep the Chief Minister in good humour that Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay had skipped Ugadi celebrations in Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, after a meeting of party leaders, the TPCC warned the government that paddy purchase centres should be opened across the state by April 11, otherwise the party will stage statewide protests from the next day.

 

In view of paddy arrivals, the state government should set up the Indira Kanthi Patham (IKP) paddy purchasing centres, TPCC said.

TPCC leaders also decided to ask for a meeting with Governor Soundararajan to complain on paddy procurement issue.

Tags: tpcc president a. revanth reddy, paddy procurement
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


