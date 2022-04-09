Jagan lashes out at opposition and its media for propaganda against YSRC government

chief minister launched the second phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and deposited Rs 1,024 crore to the accounts of mothers of 10,68,150 students in the second phase of the scheme, at Nandyal. (Photo: Facebook)

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has come down heavily on the opposition parties and threw a challenge that they or their media cannot ruffle even a hair on his head by unleashing a motivated propaganda against the YSRC government.

"I reached this position due to the blessings of God and the people of the state gave me an opportunity to serve them. Until I have their blessings, no one can shake even a hair on my head, as I am committed to the welfare of the people,” he asserted.

The chief minister launched the second phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and deposited Rs 1,024 crore to the accounts of mothers of 10,68,150 students in the second phase of the scheme, at Nandyal, the newly formed district headquarters.

Addressing a large gathering at the college grounds in Nandyal on Friday, Jagan Reddy said the real wealth given to children by their parents is education. Education should not be stopped under any circumstances like poverty.

Referring to the good results of the welfare programmes and reforms in the education system, Reddy said AP was ahead of other states in academic growth rate.

He recalled that the promises of welfare schemes were fulfilled and benefits from the government are reaching every poor and needy at their doorsteps.

"But, Chandrababu Naidu, his adopted son and their yellow media could not see these welfare steps. They are throwing mud through motivated propaganda due to their jealousy. They are even tarnishing the image of the state from New Delhi," Jagan said.

Recalling his promise over launch of new districts as also making Nandyal a district, the chief minister said he fulfilled promise and brought governance closer to the people in every region.

He said there were only 11 medical colleges in the state. The YSRC government initiated plans to set up 16 new medical colleges in the state, and Nandyal too would get it.

Outgoing ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Jayaram and MLAs from Kurnool and Nandyal districts were present.