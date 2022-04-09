Nation Politics 09 Apr 2022 Imposing Hindi great ...
Nation, Politics

Imposing Hindi great disservice to nation's youngsters with global aspirations: KTR

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2022, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2022, 2:30 pm IST
The remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to accept Hindi as an alternative to English
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. (Twitter)
 Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that imposing the Hindi language will be a 'great disservice' to the youngsters of the nation who have global aspirations.

The TRS leader tweeted "Can speak in my mother tongue Telugu, English, Hindi and a little bit of Urdu too. To impose Hindi and diss English will be a great disservice to the youngsters of this nation who have global aspirations."

 

The remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasized the need to accept Hindi as an alternative to English and not to local languages.

"Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages," Shah said, adding, "unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated".

He said that now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country.

...
Tags: hindi imposition, industries and it minister k t rama rao, home minister amit shah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Parliament panel to examine Bill proposing marriage age change on Wednesday

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and Union territories on Saturday, also informed that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform. (Photo: PTI)

Booster doses for all adults: Cost, eligibility, registration & other details

As per the results of his sample's genome sequencing received yesterday, he is found to have been infected with the new mutant XE. (Representational image: AP)

Gujarat detects its first case of Omicron's sub-variant XE

News

Revenue wing of Khammam Municipal Corporation not following due process



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Gadkari says 'strong' Congress is 'vital for democracy in India'

Nitin Gadkari (Twitter)

India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Sharad Pawar rules out NCP-BJP pact

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Congress calls meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational elections

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala with party leader KC Venugopal. — PTI File photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->